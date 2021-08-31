




































































 




   

   









DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 10:33am

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs
This photo taken May 25, 2020 shows elderly inmates of the New Bilibid Prison who will undergo rapid test for COVID-19.
 Bureau of Corrections  /  Facebook page released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The number of inmates in Bureau of Corrections facilities who received jabs against COVID-19 went up to more than 2,600, but still posed a small percentage of vaccinated Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) among 48,000 prisoners, data from the Department of Justice showed.



In data shared by Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar to reporters, 1,090 BuCor personnel and 2,684 inmates have so far received COVID-19 vaccines.





At the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, only 10 PDLs have so far received their first jab against COVID-19, while 752 personnel have been vaccinated.



The Correctional Institution for Women has the most number of vaccinated inmates with 2,400. There are 153 personnel of the CIW who received jabs against the coronavirus.



No inmate from the Leyte Regional Prison (LRP), Ihawig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) and Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF) have so far been inoculated against COVID-19.



There are 16 personnel from LRP, 28 from IPPF and 85 from SPPF received vaccines.



Only San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm reported fully vaccinated inmates at 182, while 32 received their first jab. So far, 214 inmates and 18 personnel from the SRPPF were inoculated.



At Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 38 personnel and 60 PDLs have been vaccinated.



RELATED: Pandemic locks PDLs' families out of prisons



Vaccination priority of inmates



The Commission on Human Rights on Sunday reminded the government of the duty to uphold the right to health of inmates detained in overcrowded jails in the country.



BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said last week that vaccination of inmates and personnel of the bureau depends on the local government units where the facilities are located. But he recognized that these LGUs also have their own priorities.



Chaclag said they have been appealing for the inclusion of PDLs in their vaccination programs.



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the DOJ batted for the inclusion of inmates under priority category 4 “if only for the reason that their space limitation makes them more vulnerable to community transmission of the disease.”



He said that with the arrival of more vaccines in the country in the coming days, they hope that “sufficient quantities could be set aside for PDLs at risk.”



But the DOJ noted that if the concerned LGU cannot provide enough supply for inmates, “then the BuCor and the [Bureau of Jail Management and Penology] should seek their own independent sources.”



“In the end, it’s only more vaccine supplies that can address all these competing demands,” Guevarra added.



DOJ data showed that as of August 27, there remain two active COVID-19 cases among BuCor inmates from the CIW. Among personnel, 35 are deemed as active COVID-19 cases. Twenty-two cases are from staff at the Bilibid, eight from CIW and five from SPPF.



National tally of COVID-19 infections hit 1,976,202 with a record-high 22,366 new additions on Monday. Active cases are recorded at 148,594.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

