DOH logs 2,376 more COVID-19 cases
November 5, 2021 | 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday saw 2,376 more coronavirus cases to bring its overall caseload to 2,797,986.
Today's figures saw active cases still below 40,000 but up by 218 from the 37,159 on November 4. DOH said four laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 37,377 or 1.3% of the total
- Deaths: 260, pushing the count to 44,085
- Recoveries: 2,109 bringing the number to 2,716,524
Limited in-person classes in Alert Level 2
- The pandemic task force has allowed limited in-person classes in colleges and universities in areas under Alert Level 2 to proceed, at a 50% capacity.
- Metro Manila transitioned to Alert Level 2 status of the granular lockdown today which will be until November 21. Capacities in establishments are increased following the move.
- Inflation in the Philippines eased in October, or at 4.6% year-on-year and lower than the 4.8% in September.
- Vaccine willingess in the country increased to 64% from the 55% in June this year. Of the entire population, 26% are now also fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
- DOH said they would need another week to deliberate with the pandemic task force on calls to scrap the mandatory face shield requirement.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended