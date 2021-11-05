DOH logs 2,376 more COVID-19 cases

Commuters queue for the carousel bus in Monumento, Caloocan on November 2, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday saw 2,376 more coronavirus cases to bring its overall caseload to 2,797,986.

Today's figures saw active cases still below 40,000 but up by 218 from the 37,159 on November 4. DOH said four laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases : 37,377 or 1.3% of the total

: 37,377 or 1.3% of the total

Deaths : 260, pushing the count to 44,085

: 260, pushing the count to 44,085

Recoveries: 2,109 bringing the number to 2,716,524

Limited in-person classes in Alert Level 2