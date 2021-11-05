

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
DOH logs 2,376 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH logs 2,376 more COVID-19 cases
Commuters queue for the carousel bus in Monumento, Caloocan on November 2, 2021
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday saw 2,376 more coronavirus cases to bring its overall caseload to 2,797,986.



Today's figures saw active cases still below 40,000 but up by 218 from the 37,159 on November 4. DOH said four laboratories did not submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 37,377 or 1.3% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 260, pushing the count to 44,085
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 2,109 bringing the number to 2,716,524
    • 




 






 



Limited in-person classes in Alert Level 2



    
	
  • The pandemic task force has allowed limited in-person classes in colleges and universities in areas under Alert Level 2 to proceed, at a 50% capacity. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Metro Manila transitioned to Alert Level 2 status of the granular lockdown today which will be until November 21. Capacities in establishments are increased following the move. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Inflation in the Philippines eased in October, or at 4.6% year-on-year and lower than the 4.8% in September. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Vaccine willingess in the country increased to 64% from the 55% in June this year. Of the entire population, 26% are now also fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH said they would need another week to deliberate with the pandemic task force on calls to scrap the mandatory face shield requirement. 
                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      FACE SHIELDS
                                                      INFLATION
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
