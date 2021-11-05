Vaccine willingness in Philippines climbs to 64% â€” SWS poll



































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Vaccine willingness in Philippines climbs to 64% — SWS poll
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 3:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
An adolescent receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on November 3, 2021
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos are now willing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 eight months into the country's inoculation efforts, a Social Weather Stations survey has suggested. 



The results made public on Friday showed 64% of 1,500 adult respondents said they would get the jab. That was up by nine points from the 55% in June this year. 





"It is twice as high as the 32% in May 2021, when SWS first surveyed about it," the local pollster said. 



Early into the country's inoculation drive, the government has had to wrestle with vaccine hesitancy in one of Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks. 



Authorities have repeatedly reminded that vaccinations reduce the chances of severe to critical hospitalization. Incentives and more mobility were also allowed for those complete with their doses. 



The non-commissioned findings were done between September 27 to September 30 and had a margin of error of ±2.5%.



Of the 64%, 25% said they already had their second dose, 10% with their initial shot, 23% saying they will sure get vaccinated, and 6% saying they probably will. 



Still, the percentage of those uncertain was at 19% while 18% outrightly said they were unwilling. 






SWS noted an increase in vaccine willingness across education accomplishments. It stayed the highest among college graduates at 84%, up by 12 points from 71%.



It was followed by those who finished junior high school, from 59% up by nine points to 68%. 



The number among elementary graduates was higher by 10 points, or from 49% to 59%, while the same increase was seen among non-elementary graduates from 27% to now at 37%.



But the local pollster said, too: "Overall willingness to get vaccinated is the highest among non-elementary graduates, remaining at one-third of those respondents."



Latest data showed there are now 28.71 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19.



That translates to 37.23% of the government's goal of inoculating 77.13 million this year. Some 33.75 million or 43.76% have received a first dose. 



 






 



Government touted an achievement into its efforts after health workers administered 1.11 million doses of the jabs in a single day on November 4. 



This month, inoculation czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said they are targeting up to 1.5 million vaccinations per day in the hopes of a better holiday season in the country. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
