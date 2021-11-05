Vaccine willingness in Philippines climbs to 64% â€” SWS poll

Vaccine willingness in Philippines climbs to 64% — SWS poll

An adolescent receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on November 3, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos are now willing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 eight months into the country's inoculation efforts, a Social Weather Stations survey has suggested.

The results made public on Friday showed 64% of 1,500 adult respondents said they would get the jab. That was up by nine points from the 55% in June this year.

"It is twice as high as the 32% in May 2021, when SWS first surveyed about it," the local pollster said.

Early into the country's inoculation drive, the government has had to wrestle with vaccine hesitancy in one of Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Authorities have repeatedly reminded that vaccinations reduce the chances of severe to critical hospitalization. Incentives and more mobility were also allowed for those complete with their doses.

The non-commissioned findings were done between September 27 to September 30 and had a margin of error of ±2.5%.

Of the 64%, 25% said they already had their second dose, 10% with their initial shot, 23% saying they will sure get vaccinated, and 6% saying they probably will.

Still, the percentage of those uncertain was at 19% while 18% outrightly said they were unwilling.

SWS noted an increase in vaccine willingness across education accomplishments. It stayed the highest among college graduates at 84%, up by 12 points from 71%.

It was followed by those who finished junior high school, from 59% up by nine points to 68%.

The number among elementary graduates was higher by 10 points, or from 49% to 59%, while the same increase was seen among non-elementary graduates from 27% to now at 37%.

But the local pollster said, too: "Overall willingness to get vaccinated is the highest among non-elementary graduates, remaining at one-third of those respondents."

Latest data showed there are now 28.71 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

That translates to 37.23% of the government's goal of inoculating 77.13 million this year. Some 33.75 million or 43.76% have received a first dose.

Government touted an achievement into its efforts after health workers administered 1.11 million doses of the jabs in a single day on November 4.

This month, inoculation czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said they are targeting up to 1.5 million vaccinations per day in the hopes of a better holiday season in the country.