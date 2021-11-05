Face-to-face classes in all degree programs allowed at 50% capacity in areas under Alert Level 2

Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has allowed face-to-face classes in all college degree programs at 50% capacity in areas under Alert Level 2, according to Commission on Higher Education chairperson Prospero de Vera.

De Vera said Friday in a press briefing that colleges and universities must have high vaccination rates among students and faculty, get local government approval and retrofit facilities before they are allowed to offer face-to-face classes again.

“They’ll have to follow the guidelines on minimum health standards, retrofitting of facilities, discussion with local government,” De Vera said.

Malacañang said while face-to-face classes have been allowed, this will not immediately take effect.

“There can be limited face-to-face [classes,] but this would not be instant. Face-to-face [classes] won’t resume on Monday. LGUs need to agree to this and classrooms need to be retrofitted,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The government approved face-to-face classes in schools offering medical and allied programs in January, and later expanded this in September to include classes for engineering and technology programs, hospitality/hotel and restaurant management, tourism/travel management, marine engineering, and marine transportation.

The move to allow face-to-face classes in all college degree programs comes amid a rapid de-escalation of coronavirus curbs as the number of new infections plunge.