

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
1,300 firms fail to give workers’ 13th-month pay
                        

                           
Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
1,300 firms fail to give workersâ€™ 13th-month pay
Labor Undersecretary Ana Dione said the department would issue a compliance order to compel these establishments to grant 13th-month pay to their employees.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Around 1,300 establishments failed to provide their employees with the mandated 13th-month pay, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).



Labor Undersecretary Ana Dione said the department would issue a compliance order to compel these establishments to grant 13th-month pay to their employees.



“We are now processing the compliance order because non-payment of 13th month is a violation of the law. We are going to exert a little force for the employers to extend 13th-month pay to their employees,” Dione said during the Laging Handa public briefing yesterday.



She said most of the companies or 90.21 percent of the establishments inspected last year were able to comply with the requirement of paying 13th month to workers.



Data showed that more than 14,000 establishments were found compliant with the 13th-month pay upon inspection while another 16,000 firms voluntarily reported their compliance.



Dione said the 13th-month pay is a mandated obligation of all employers, and only private establishments are covered by the law.



Even workers who have resigned are entitled to 13th-month pay.



The DOLE has issued an advisory clarifying there is no exemption and deferment in the payment of 13th month.



The government, Dione said, is extending loans to enable employers to comply with the 13th-month pay law.



Tight labor market and remote working conditions drive employers in the Philippines to rethink their benefit strategy for employees, a survey conducted by a global risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory company showed.



The Willis Towers Watson (WTW)’s “2021 Benefits Trends Survey” showed seven in 10 employers in the Philippines plan to revamp or customize their benefit programs over the next two years.



It said 80 percent of these companies are planning to integrate employees’ well-being into the benefit package.



The survey conducted from May and June 2021 covered 154 local employers representing 646,000 employees.



“Amid the ongoing pandemic, employers are under increasing pressure to manage their benefit costs while at the same time finding new ways to support their employees’ overall well-being,” said Susan La Chica, health and benefits head of WTW Philippines.



“Additionally, tight labor markets and the pivot to remote working or a hybrid work model, and a growing emphasis on diversity and inclusion are causing employers to look at their benefit strategies in a new light. As a result, many are now planning actions to enhance their benefit programs to create a competitive advantage,” La Chica said.



More than half or 67 percent of those surveyed cited tight labor markets as primary factor in revamping their benefit strategy, 57 percent cited the increased remote working setup, 56 percent cited advances in technology, and another 56 percent cited the increased focus on inclusion and diversity.



The survey showed that only 50 percent of the employers believe that their current benefit programs address the individual needs of their workforce, while only 32 percent believe they currently offer significant flexibility and choice in benefits.



Of those surveyed, 80 percsent said that integrating employees’ well-being into the benefit package will be their top strategic objective over the next two years.



Specifically, 86 percent of those surveyed cited the employees’ emotional well-being as their top priority over the next two years, followed by physical well-being, 76 percent and social well-being 73 percent.



“Employees’ stress, burnout and mental health issues exacerbated by the pandemic continue to be the main workforce concern of employers. Fostering employee well-being and resilience, therefore remain a top employer priority for the foreseeable future,” Demosthenes Villarin Jr. WTW Philippines medical director and head of business development, said.



“This is clearly shown in our study as more than half or 60 percent of the organizations indicated that they plan to add or enhance their health care benefits as well as offer flexibility and choice in their benefits programs throughout the next two years,” Villarin added.



The WTW survey also showed that most employers are considering the use of technology to address health and wellness concerns of their employees.



These include the use of online or virtual medical services as well as well-being apps.



Two-thirds of respondents are considering adopting a digital hub that houses all their benefits.



More than one-third or 41 percent are planning to use digital tools and technology to help employees feel connected and be productive, while 48 percent are planning or considering the use of personalized communication to specific segments of the workforce.



More than half or 54 percent of the survey respondents are considering training their managers in identifying and assisting employees with their well-being.



The survey revealed that 46 percent of employers in the Philippines believe that their benefit programs enhance employee appreciation of the employment deal.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DOLE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte reassures 'nervous' Dela Rosa on ICC investigation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte reassures 'nervous' Dela Rosa on ICC investigation


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That's why I told Bato...keep quiet there and just...point to me," Duterte said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 4,806 new coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 4,806 new coronavirus infections


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Thursday reported 4,806 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 2,740,111.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Minors not allowed in public areas despite eased restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Minors not allowed in public areas despite eased restrictions


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"For minors, generally, going to malls is prohibited except if their dentists or doctors are there, which are essential and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Political spat disrupts budget hearing at Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Political spat disrupts budget hearing at Senate


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fallout of a rift within the administration PDP-Laban party threatened to derail a Senate panel hearing on the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Atienza claims Makabayan backs Pacquiao, but coalition says otherwise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Atienza claims Makabayan backs Pacquiao, but coalition says otherwise


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, a candidate for vice president, claimed Thursday that Makabayan has endorsed his running mate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF resolution basis for &lsquo;no jab, no job&rsquo; &ndash; Bello
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF resolution basis for ‘no jab, no job’ – Bello


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello yesterday said certain establishments are allowed to require their workers to get vaccinated,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno vows 50% fuel, electricity tax cut if elected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno vows 50% fuel, electricity tax cut if elected


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday urged the national government to lower the excise tax on electricity and petroleum products...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bar topnotcher Gibo bids for Senate to revive Miriam legacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bar topnotcher Gibo bids for Senate to revive Miriam legacy


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The People’s Reform Party, the political party founded by the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, yesterday declared...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson: DOH ambulance equipment overpriced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson: DOH ambulance equipment overpriced


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson scored the Department of Health yet again yesterday, detailing how medical equipment for its ambulances...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines protests China vessels&rsquo; provocative acts in South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines protests China vessels’ provocative acts in South China Sea


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has filed a new diplomatic protest against China over radio challenges, sounding of sirens and other provocative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with