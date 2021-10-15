Robredo unveils 11-man Senate ticket

Vice President Leni Robredo announces in a press conference that she will run for president in the 2022 elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has unveiled her 11-man senatorial lineup for the 2022 elections.

Robredo initially identified five personalities as part of her Senate ticket, namely Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Leila de Lima, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat, and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.

Of them, De Lima, Trillanes and Baguilat hail from the once-ruling Liberal Party, while Hontiveros comes from the Akbayan Party and Diokno is running under the Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino.

Speaking at the Quezon City Reception House on Friday, Robredo revealed that the following are also joining her senatorial slate:

Lawyer Alex Lacson

Senator Dick Gordon

Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri

Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero

Senator Joel Villanueva

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay

Robredo vowed that her senatorial ticket will go beyond LP’s circle and will include personalities from different sectors.