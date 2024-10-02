^

Japanese envoy honors Carlos Yulo for Olympic win

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 8:16pm
Japanese envoy honors Carlos Yulo for Olympic win
Carlos Yulo receives Ambassador’s Special Award from Japan ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo on Tuesday, October 1, received a recognition from Japan ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya for his historic victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Endo, hosted a celebratory dinner for Yulo at his residence in Makati, where he also presented the Ambassador’s Special Award in recognition of the gymnast’s contributions to the world of sports and to Japan-Philippines relations.

“Inarguably, the grandest competition on the world’s stage Carlos captured the public's imagination with his skillful maneuvers and other turns his impressive display of gymnastics, not only reignited patriotic fervor for the sports at home, but also won him two Olympic gold medals to add to his illustrious career,” the Japanese envoy said.

Endo also expressed delight that Japan played a significant role in Yulo’s gymnastics career.

Yulo trained in Japan under a scholarship for nearly a decade until 2023.

“It excites me to know that it was in Japan where Carlos further honed his mind and body into becoming a champion through a scholarship that helped him on his training path. And he remains the superb testament to our country's people-to-people and sports, cultural exchange,” he said.

In response, Yulo expressed gratitude for how Japan and the people he met there helped enhance both his gymnastics skills and personal growth.

“Of course, Japan is really special to my heart. And it really helped me to boost my gymnastics and of course my personality as well. I’m really grateful for the people [who] I met there. I learned skills, their culture, how they speak, how they move. I’m really grateful for that and for the help that they gave me and the knowledge that I acquired now —all the winnings that I accomplished; they have a big effect on that also,” he said.

The award-winning gymnast was also given the Ambassador’s Commendation in 2019 to recognize his efforts in enhancing the relationship between Japan and the Philippines through sports.

Meanwhile, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said that following Carlos’ win, there will be future collaboration with Japan, including training camps and coaches support for promising Filipino gymnasts.

Aside from Carrion, the celebration dinner for Yulo was also attended by other individuals who supported his athletic journey including Sen. JV Ejercito of the Philippine Senate Committee on Sports, Rep. Aniela Bianca Tolentino (Cavite, 8th District) and Rep. Michael Romero of the Philippine Congress’ Youth and Sports Development Committee, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission.

