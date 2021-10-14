Maring leaves at least 19 dead, P1 billion agri damage
MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recorded 30 fatalities, with 11 of these for verification, due to Severe Tropical Storm Maring that pounded northern Luzon.
As of Thursday morning, the NDRRMC said it confirmed 19 deaths due to Maring and 13 missing persons.
Authorities have so far validated 14 fatalities in Ilocos Sur, one in Pangasinan and four in Palawan. Twelve of those who died in Ilocos Sur were due to flashflood, the NDRRMC said.
Verification is still ongoing on 11 dead, three injured and one missing person.
Authorities are confirming reports of two who died in Cagayan and nine in Benguet.
The NDRRMC also said Maring has affected 194,677 persons or 50,040 families in 673 barangays in the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, CARAGA and CAR regions.
Of these, 7,370 persons or 1,775 families should temporary shelter in 124 evacuation centers, while 7,539 persons or 1,658 families were also displaced by the storm but stayed with their friends or families.
The NDRRMC also reported that 110 cities or municipalities that reported power interruption or outage. Of these, electricity has been restored in 30 localities.
Eight ports also reported suspension of trips. Two ports in CARAGA has already resumed operations.
Agriculture damage tops P1 billion
Agriculture damage in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and CAR due to Maring also rose to P1.09 billion. The NDRRMC said more than 53,000 hectares of crop area were damaged in at least three regions.
Damage to infrastructure meanwhile is estimated at P66.426 million.
The Council also recorded 325 damaged houses in five regions. Of these, 236 were partially wrecked, while 325 were totally damaged.
The national government has so far released P2 million worth of assistance in the Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa and CAR regions.
Maring hit Fuga Island, Aparri, Cayagan on Monday evening. It exited Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this page for updates on Maring, the 12th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2021.
While it has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Severe Tropical Storm Maring will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rains over Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.
At 4 a.m., Maring was located 765 km west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR) with winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph.
"The storm will continue moving westward over the West Philippine Sea and maintain its strength until it makes landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China this afternoon or tonight," state weather bureau PAGASA says.
PAGASA says Severe Tropical Storm Maring is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Maring was estimated based on all available data over 315 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan.
It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 125 kph, and central pressure of 975 hPa.
Severe Tropical Storm Maring continues to move away from extreme northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 7 a.m., Maring was located 230 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 100 kph and gusts of 125 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.
"Severe Tropical Storm 'MARING' will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this morning or afternoon. Outside the PAR, “MARING” will maintain a westward heading and is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China tomorrow evening," PAGASA says in its bulletin.
Severe Tropical Storm Maring slightly intensifies as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.
At 4 a.m., Maring was located 170 km west of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 100 kph and gustiness of 125 kph.
"Maring" intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves towards Babuyan Islands, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 10 a.m., Maring was located 240 km east of Aparri, Cagayan or 256 km east sotheast of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 95 kph and gustiness of 115 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 2
- Batanes,
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Abra
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
Signal No. 1
- the rest of Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)
- the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands
- Calaguas Islands
