Cusi-led faction expels Pacquiao from PDP-Laban

Photo shows Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Rep. Lito Atienza during the filing of certificate of candidacy on October 1 at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay

MANILA, Philippines — The PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said on Sunday it has expelled Sen. Manny Pacquiao from the administration party after he filed his candidacy under a "relatively unknown party" based in Cebu.

Pacquiao had filed his certificate of candidacy on Oct. 1 under the Progressive Movement for the Devolution of Initiatives or PROMDI, a party founded by former Cebu governor Lito Osmeña.

Melvin Matibag, secretary general of the PDP-Laban faction under Cusi, said that move violated the party's constitution. He said the national executive committee reached the decision also last Friday.

"Let’s call a spade a spade," the lawyer added. "If that is not disloyalty, betrayal and abandonment of PDP Laban, I don’t know what is."

Pacquiao's campaign has yet to comment on the development as of writing.

But Ronald Munsayac, executive director of the senator's wing, had said Pacquiao used PROMDI's certificate of nomination and acceptance "to consolidate his support base and alliance partners."

"Because [Manny Pacquiao] is already known and identified with PDP-Laban," Munsayac said in response to a query. "He was officially nominated and proclaimed as a presidential candidate also by PROMDI in their national assembly."

He added the two parties, along with the regional political party People's Champ Movement in General Santos and Sarangani where Pacquiao hails, "are solid alliance partners that will move and operate as one."

The administration party has been in turmoil for months now that gave birth to the Cusi and Pacquiao factions. It has also reached the Commission on Elections, which would have to declare the legitimate group.

Matibag said Pacquiao's recent move showed he does not have the grassroots support of the party's members.

"The party was only a vehicle for his overbearing presidential ambition," the official added. "When it was no longer useful to him, iniwan na niya kami (he left us)."

He said they are confident Comelec would rule in favor of them, adding "there is no clearer evidence that the Pacquiao faction is the nuisance and illegitimate group of PDP Laban."

The Cusi-led wing nominated Senator Christopher "Bong" Go for president and President Rodrigo Duterte for vice president.

Yesterday, however, Duterte announced he has withdrawn his acceptance of nomination and claimed he was retiring from politics. Go, in turn, filed his COC for vice president.

Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-list) is Pacquiao's running mate in next year's general elections. — Christian Deiparine, with reports from Xave Gregorio