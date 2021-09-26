




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 labs without data
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 26, 2021 | 6:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 labs without data
Commuters prepare their face shields as they board an EDSA carousel bus at the Monumento station in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 20,755 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,490,858. 



In its latest bulletin released Sunday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 21.9% out of 74,460 tests.



    
	
  • Active cases: 161,447 or 6.5% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 24.391, bringing the number to 2,292,006
    • 
	
  • Deaths: listed as "N/A", now 37,405 in total
    • 




According to the Department of Health, two labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.



However, the DOH added that two the labs only made up 0.1% of all samples tested and 0.1% of all positive individuals. 



The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.



It has been 558 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's longest quarantine. 



What's new today?



    
	
  • 
	
    Per data from the Philippine National Police, 1,038 areas nationwide are under granular lockdown, which means around 145,504 people not allowed to leave the locked-down areas. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    In the past 10 days, the PNP also recorded a running average of 65,760 quarantine violators per day. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Department of the Interior and Local Government disclosed Sunday that 22.5% or 27,547 out of the 122,498 persons deprived of liberty in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology's facilities have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.  
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. official who admitted to senators that the firm changed the expiry dates on medical-grade face shields delivered to the government can no longer be reached by the Senate panel looking into deficiencies in the government's coronavirus spending. 
    
	
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila seen easing to Alert Level 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila seen easing to Alert Level 3


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid reports of a declining COVID-19 reproduction rate, Metro Manila may be placed under a less-stringent alert level from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jonson mother to Ongpin: Shed light on death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jonson mother to Ongpin: Shed light on death


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The mother of the late visual artist Bree Jonson yesterday appealed to her daughter’s last known companion, Julian Ongpin,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo denies presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo denies presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her VP


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday denied an online post claiming that a presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medical board topnotcher ready to join fight vs COVID-19 in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medical board topnotcher ready to join fight vs COVID-19 in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two aspiring doctors shared the top spot in the country’s second Physician Licensure Examination for 2021, administered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House grants 25-year franchise to Atong Ang&rsquo;s e-sabong firm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House grants 25-year franchise to Atong Ang’s e-sabong firm


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has passed a measure granting franchise to online cockfighting or “e-sabong” firm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Makabayan backs Bayan Muna's Colmenares, KMU's Labog for Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Makabayan backs Bayan Muna's Colmenares, KMU's Labog for Senate


                              

                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Makabayan bloc of progressive party-lists is endorsing two candidates for senator so far: Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: No need to use military 'scare tactic' for every policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: No need to use military 'scare tactic' for every policy


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The military is needed to protect us. I just don't know why the tone is as if the military is constantly being used...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNPA told to review protocols after cadet dies from punches
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNPA told to review protocols after cadet dies from punches


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eleazar said the directive was made "to further strengthen the moral foundation of our cadets in the PNPA."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate panel can't contact Pharmally exec who testified on face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate panel can't contact Pharmally exec who testified on face shields


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Pharmally Pharmaceutical official Krizle Mago can no longer be contacted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee," Gordon tweeted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: DILG claims 'over 42,000 PDLs' now jabbed but figures say otherwise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: DILG claims 'over 42,000 PDLs' now jabbed but figures say otherwise


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"All in all, 14,542 PDLs already have complete doses and have full protection against COVID-19 and the vaccination program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with