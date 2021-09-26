DOH logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 labs without data
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 20,755 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,490,858.
In its latest bulletin released Sunday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 21.9% out of 74,460 tests.
- Active cases: 161,447 or 6.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 24.391, bringing the number to 2,292,006
- Deaths: listed as "N/A", now 37,405 in total
According to the Department of Health, two labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.
However, the DOH added that two the labs only made up 0.1% of all samples tested and 0.1% of all positive individuals.
The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.
It has been 558 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's longest quarantine.
Per data from the Philippine National Police, 1,038 areas nationwide are under granular lockdown, which means around 145,504 people not allowed to leave the locked-down areas.
In the past 10 days, the PNP also recorded a running average of 65,760 quarantine violators per day.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government disclosed Sunday that 22.5% or 27,547 out of the 122,498 persons deprived of liberty in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology's facilities have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.
The Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. official who admitted to senators that the firm changed the expiry dates on medical-grade face shields delivered to the government can no longer be reached by the Senate panel looking into deficiencies in the government's coronavirus spending.
