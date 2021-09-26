DOH logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 labs without data

Commuters prepare their face shields as they board an EDSA carousel bus at the Monumento station in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 20,755 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,490,858.

In its latest bulletin released Sunday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 21.9% out of 74,460 tests.

Active cases : 161,447 or 6.5% of the total

: 161,447 or 6.5% of the total Recoveries : 24.391, bringing the number to 2,292,006

: 24.391, bringing the number to 2,292,006 Deaths: listed as "N/A", now 37,405 in total

According to the Department of Health, two labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.

However, the DOH added that two the labs only made up 0.1% of all samples tested and 0.1% of all positive individuals.

The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.

It has been 558 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's longest quarantine.

