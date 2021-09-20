Around 155 people a day died of COVID-19 in August â€” DOH






































































 




   







   















Around 155 people a day died of COVID-19 in August — DOH
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 4:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Around 155 people a day died of COVID-19 in August — DOH
COVID-19 patients are treated inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The average number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Philippines in August surpassed that of April, when the country was facing an earlier surge in cases, the Department of Health said Monday. 



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 4,816 people died that month, or an average of 155 a day.



That figure is up from the 135 daily average in April, when 4,060 deaths were reported. Many areas in the country, including Metro Manila, were placed under hard lockdown then to curb a rising number of infections. 






"At national level, deaths had been increasing since the last week of July and the new peak was seen in mid-August," Vergeire told a briefing, adding that the "current numbers are still expected to increase."



She added that the rise in COVID-related deaths were evident in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Central Visayas. 



Vergeire said partial data showed the country is averaging 99 deaths per day in September.



Apart from the three regions, DOH is also monitoring Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region. 






"These regions posted the highest total deaths for the first two weeks in September," Vergeire added. "Their average daily deaths also show an increasing trend since August."



As is in April, the Philippines faces another uptick in COVID-19 infections but the numbers have been worse.



DOH and the government have refused to call this a "surge," despite reporting over 20,000 additional cases for weeks. The highest at 26,331 was tallied on September 11. 



On Monday, authorities said 18,937 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19. There were also 146 more fatalities to bring the country's death toll to 36,934 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

