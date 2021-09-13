640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines

Market vendors line up to receive their first dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayombong public market in Nueva Vizcaya on September 6, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 9:30 a.m.) Health authorities on Monday said they detected 640 more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

That figure makes up 85.6% of the 748 samples sent for genome sequencing, according to the Department of Health.

Of the additional infections, the agency said 584 were local cases, 52 were returning Filipinos from abroad, while four are still being verified.

Thirteen of the new Delta cases had died, three were active and 624 have been listed as recovered.

Top regions that had indicated address of Delta patients were: Metro Manila with 112, Cagayan Valley with 52 and Calabarzon with 49.

DOH said the total number of Delta variant cases in the Philippines is now at 2,708.

Apart from Delta infections, there were also 24 cases of the Alpha variant, or that first detected in the United Kingdom.

Officials reported 28 of the Beta, too, or the variant first seen in South Africa, along with five of the homegrown P.3 or a variant under "alerts for monitoring."