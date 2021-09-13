




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 9:06am

                           

                        

                                                                        
640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines
Market vendors line up to receive their first dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayombong public market in Nueva Vizcaya on September 6, 2021
The STAR / Victor Martin
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 9:30 a.m.) Health authorities on Monday said they detected 640 more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.



That figure makes up 85.6% of the 748 samples sent for genome sequencing, according to the Department of Health. 





Of the additional infections, the agency said 584 were local cases, 52 were returning Filipinos from abroad, while four are still being verified. 



Thirteen of the new Delta cases had died, three were active and 624 have been listed as recovered. 



Top regions that had indicated address of Delta patients were: Metro Manila with 112, Cagayan Valley with 52 and Calabarzon with 49.



DOH said the total number of Delta variant cases in the Philippines is now at 2,708. 



Apart from Delta infections, there were also 24 cases of the Alpha variant, or that first detected in the United Kingdom. 



Officials reported 28 of the Beta, too, or the variant first seen in South Africa, along with five of the homegrown P.3 or a variant under "alerts for monitoring."


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 13, 2021 - 8:42am                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 8:42am                              


                              
The Philippines has 640 new cases of the Delta variant of COCID-19 out of the 748 samples it sent for genome sequencing, the Department of Health announces.



DOH says 584 are local cases, 52 returning Filipinos from abroad and four still being verified.



Of the new Delta infections, 13 have died while 624 have been tagged as recovered. — Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:38pm                              


                              
The Department of Health reports 279 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines.



Among the new cases, 245 are local cases while 21 are returning Filipinos from overseas. 



                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 9:42am                              


                              
The Delta variant (B.1.617.2 Indian lineage) comprises 16% of the total of coronavirus cases in the Philippines, according to latest data from the Department of Health.



The Beta variant (B.1.351 South African lineage) remains the most common lineage nationally with 24%, followed by the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7 UK lineage) with 21.5%. 



The DOH notes that once detected in a region, the Beta variant becomes the more common lineage.



                           

                           

                              

                                 August 26, 2021 - 10:53am                              


                              
Australia on Thursday reports more than 1,000 new local coronavirus cases for the first time during the pandemic, as a Delta variant outbreak surged in Sydney.



New South Wales state, which includes the country's most populous city Sydney, announced a record 1,029 cases of Covid-19 for the previous 24 hours.



An outbreak that began in the city in mid-June has reached over 15,000 cases and spread to smaller towns and cities, prompting the return of lockdowns and travel restrictions across Australia's populated southeast. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 25, 2021 - 11:33am                              


                              
The spread of the more transmissible Delta variant is leading to more infections in households, the World Health Organization says.



WHO Western Pacific Region Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai notes how Filipinos have been adapting to the COVID-19 situation in the country.



"We know lockdown alone cannot really reduce the transmission so it's important to know where the infections are occurring and suppress that. The government is putting 'significant effort' in vaccination," Kasai says at a press briefing.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hugpong all out for Sara in presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hugpong all out for Sara in presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The organization that has been persuading Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to join the May 2022 elections remains unfazed despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Four-cornered fight for presidency seen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Four-cornered fight for presidency seen


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A four-cornered fight for the presidency looms in 2022 as political analysts foresee one of the five likely contenders backing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace official decries 'bullying' at Senate hearings on pandemic spending
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace official decries 'bullying' at Senate hearings on pandemic spending


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the hearings are being conducted as the Philippines is grappling with a surge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travelers from 9 countries temporarily barred Philippine entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travelers from 9 countries temporarily barred Philippine entry


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration announced yesterday the implementation of a temporary travel ban on passengers coming from nine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Life in Philippines like living in the valley of death&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Life in Philippines like living in the valley of death’


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Three Catholic bishops have described the present social condition of the nation as “like living in the valley of ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 US, Australia vow to deter coercion in Indo-Pacific
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, Australia vow to deter coercion in Indo-Pacific


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III renewed the United States’ commitment to Philippine security and said Washington’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Panelo urges Red Cross to submit to audit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Panelo urges Red Cross to submit to audit


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte’s chief legal counsel yesterday urged the Philippine Red Cross to allow its finances to be audited,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 American humanitarian worker saves money for NGO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
American humanitarian worker saves money for NGO


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
To scrimp on money, an American humanitarian worker had to consume “chippies” and soft drinks to save on meal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Differences on pandemic policy no reason to be rude to doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Differences on pandemic policy no reason to be rude to doctors


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If you don't agree, it's okay to say you don't agree. But you have no right to bully, be rude."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 21,411 new COVID-19 cases, five labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 21,411 new COVID-19 cases, five labs without data


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 27.0% out of 78,274 tests.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with