640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 9:30 a.m.) Health authorities on Monday said they detected 640 more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
That figure makes up 85.6% of the 748 samples sent for genome sequencing, according to the Department of Health.
Of the additional infections, the agency said 584 were local cases, 52 were returning Filipinos from abroad, while four are still being verified.
Thirteen of the new Delta cases had died, three were active and 624 have been listed as recovered.
Top regions that had indicated address of Delta patients were: Metro Manila with 112, Cagayan Valley with 52 and Calabarzon with 49.
DOH said the total number of Delta variant cases in the Philippines is now at 2,708.
Apart from Delta infections, there were also 24 cases of the Alpha variant, or that first detected in the United Kingdom.
Officials reported 28 of the Beta, too, or the variant first seen in South Africa, along with five of the homegrown P.3 or a variant under "alerts for monitoring."
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)
The Department of Health reports 279 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines.
Among the new cases, 245 are local cases while 21 are returning Filipinos from overseas.
DOH says 279 new Delta variant cases were detected in the country — 245 are local cases and 21 returning Filipinos from overseas @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/1azNXNlPQg— Christian Deiparine (@christiandeips) September 6, 2021
The Delta variant (B.1.617.2 Indian lineage) comprises 16% of the total of coronavirus cases in the Philippines, according to latest data from the Department of Health.
The Beta variant (B.1.351 South African lineage) remains the most common lineage nationally with 24%, followed by the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7 UK lineage) with 21.5%.
The DOH notes that once detected in a region, the Beta variant becomes the more common lineage.
LOOK: Latest data on COVID-19 variants in the country. @PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/yqDZcA9mGg— sheila crisostomo (@shecrisostomo) September 6, 2021
Australia on Thursday reports more than 1,000 new local coronavirus cases for the first time during the pandemic, as a Delta variant outbreak surged in Sydney.
New South Wales state, which includes the country's most populous city Sydney, announced a record 1,029 cases of Covid-19 for the previous 24 hours.
An outbreak that began in the city in mid-June has reached over 15,000 cases and spread to smaller towns and cities, prompting the return of lockdowns and travel restrictions across Australia's populated southeast. — AFP
The spread of the more transmissible Delta variant is leading to more infections in households, the World Health Organization says.
WHO Western Pacific Region Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai notes how Filipinos have been adapting to the COVID-19 situation in the country.
"We know lockdown alone cannot really reduce the transmission so it's important to know where the infections are occurring and suppress that. The government is putting 'significant effort' in vaccination," Kasai says at a press briefing.
