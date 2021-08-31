




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
WHO says Delta variant now dominant in Philippines
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 12:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
WHO says Delta variant now dominant in Philippines
A health worker checks the medical oxygen tanks at Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital in Quezon City on Aug. 27 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
Community spread of Delta also confirmed



MANILA, Philippines — A majority of recent samples sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center are of the hyper contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, making it the most dominant variant in the Philippines, the World Health Organization said on Monday.



The Delta variant was found in 68.98% of the 748 samples sequenced recently. 





"The Delta variant is now the dominant variant in the Philippines [based on] existing data we are seeing," Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, said in a briefing.



Abeyasinghe also confirmed the community spread of the Delta variant, which is the fastest and fittest form of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 



"Are we in community transmission? Most certainly. We do know the Delta variant spreads very fast, [is] more transmissible, has shorter incubation period. So, yes, with this kind of transmission, with this kind of numbers we are in community transmission with Delta variant," he added.



Community transmission occurs when there is a clustering of cases and there are no longer links among individuals who contracted COVID-19. Last week, the Department of Health confirmed the community spread of the Delta variant in Metro Manila and Calabarzon. 



The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, which is putting the country's health system under pressure. The government on Sunday reported 22,366 new cases — largest daily increase since the pandemic began.



“We know that the Delta variant, because of its high transmissibility, will replace the other variants of concern and so what we are seeing here in the Philippines is not unique. It has been seen in many other countries,” Abeyasinghe said.



Health authorities have so far detected 1,789 cases of the Delta variant.



Abeyasinghe called on unvaccinated senior citizens and people with comorbidities to get COVID-19 shots.



“What we’re seeing in regions like the National Capital Region where the proportion of vaccination is higher, we are seeing less severe disease, less deaths and less case fatality rate because vaccines work,” he said, as he encouraged the public to follow minimum public health protocols.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong bans PAL flights for 2 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong bans PAL flights for 2 weeks


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has been banned from operating passenger flights from Manila to Hong Kong for the next two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by LGUs arriving soon&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by LGUs arriving soon’


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health assured local government units that the AstraZeneca vaccines they ordered would arrive “any...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara for president movement gaining traction &ndash; House
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara for president movement gaining traction – House


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The citizens’ movement urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio daughter of President Duterte to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teachers hit DepEd over one-week virtual training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teachers hit DepEd over one-week virtual training


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Public school teachers yesterday bewailed the Department of Education conduct of a one-week virtual training for mentors before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Bakuna bubble&rsquo; gaining support &ndash; Concepcion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Bakuna bubble’ gaining support – Concepcion


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion yesterday said limiting the mobility of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“It is the right of each of us to present our grievance where we think it will be addressed. So we respect the decision...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of inmates in Bureau of Corrections facilities who received jabs against COVID-19 went up to more than 2,600, but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Poe to PhilHealth: Settle payments to hospitals quickly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poe to PhilHealth: Settle payments to hospitals quickly


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. move to defer the implementation of its circular suspending payments to hospitals with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Drug war victims support ICC probe&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Drug war victims support ICC probe’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The victims of the government’s bloody war on drugs “overwhelmingly” support the International Criminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI allows increase in prices of some goods
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI allows increase in prices of some goods


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry has allowed increases as high as P2.25 in the prices of some goods under the new suggested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with