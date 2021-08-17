One Hospital Command Center receiving more than 400 calls daily

MANILA, Philippines — The One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) is seeing an average of 450-480 calls daily, the same numbers the referral center was receiving in March and April, Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Vega, also treatment czar, said on August 13, the OHCC received up to 513 transactions for the day.

After August 13, the command center has been receiving 450-480 calls on average, Vega said. These were also the number of calls the referral center was receiving a few months ago.

“It’s really a déjà vu with the last wave that we had sometime in March and April,” Vega added.

“We do see the numbers of One Hospital Command at that time really increasing to almost 400 transactions or calls per day and we were overwhelmed,” he added.

In March and April, the Philippines was seeing more than 10,000 new infections daily, prompting the national government to place National Capital Region and neighboring provinces back to enhanced community quarantine.

Metro Manila reverted to ECQ on August 6 until 20, while the national pandemic task force deliberates on whether the lockdown will be extended or lifted. In the past three days, health authorities have been reporting more than 14,000 new infections each day.

But Vega said that despite the high number of calls, the OHCC has “learned” its lessons to ensure that calls are forwarded as fast and efficient as they can.

Vega said they hired more personnel, both call receivers and medical personnel, and they also launched virtual consultation.

“We hope that with this trend, we will be able to cope up with different calls and transactions needed to make sure we will be able to coordinate and refer all the patients to hospitals and isolation centers,” he added.

The OHCC was launched last year to monitor the occupancy of hospitals and other facilities, and smoothen the referral of COVID-19 patients. It is also offering telemedicine services.

In June, the OHCC relocated to the Philippine International Convention Center.

Those needing help may reach the command center through hotlines 0919-977-3333, 0915-777-7777, and (02) 886 505 00 or download the PureForce Citizens App and send a report through it. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico