Calls to hospital command center rising again
Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO Representative to the Philippines, talks to Undersecretary Leopoldo J. Vega and One Hospital Command Center Operations Manager Dr Bernadett Velasco in this undated photo.
MANILA, Philippines — Calls to the government’s One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) have been increasing since the last week of July, its operations manager said Thursday, following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.



From an average of 100 to 120 calls per day in June, the OHCC received 300 calls daily in July. In the past three days, the number of calls to the command center reached 600, with 730 calls received on Wednesday alone.





“Since last week of July, we have been seeing that the number of calls is rising,” Dr. Bernadett Velasco, OHCC operations manager, said in a forum.



Velasco noted the figures only refer to calls received by the command center, not the number of clients attended to.



“There are clients who have multiple requests and they call multiple times, but it’s just created into one event… So the number of reported events is lower,” she said.



Majority of the calls received by the OHCC were from Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon.



'Adjusting' to anticipated surge of calls



To handle the possible surge of calls, Velasco said the command center is “adjusting” so coordinators can also receive calls.



“We’re also tapping again our partner call centers so they can answer overflow calls inside the command center,” she added.



The OHCC was launched last year to monitor the occupancy of hospitals and other facilities, and smoothen the referral of COVID-19 patients. It is also offering telemedicine services.



In June, the OHCC relocated to the Philippine International Convention Center. Additional personnel were also hired to man the command center.



Those needing help may reach the command center through hotlines 0919-977-3333, 0915-777-7777, and (02) 886 505 00 or download the PureForce Citizens App and send a report through it.



                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
