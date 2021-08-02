DOH: Hospital command center also offering telemedicine services

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) is not only facilitating patient referrals but is also offering telemedicine services, the Department of Health said Monday.

“Actually, hindi na lang po hotline ang meron tayo. Meron na tayong telemedicine na ino-offer through the One Hospital Command kung saan may telemedicine provider na connected sa kanilang system,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

(Actually, we don’t have just a hotline anymore. We are now offering telemedicine through the One Hospital Command. A telemedicine provider is connected to their system.)

The OHCC was launched last year to monitor the occupancy of hospitals and other facilities, and smoothen the referral of COVID-19 patients.

In June, the OHCC relocated to the Philippine International Convention Center. Additional personnel were also hired to man the command center.

“We have already ramped up the resources needed and the capacity of the One Hospital Command,” Vergeire said.

DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, who also serves as the country’s treatment czar, told DZBB on Sunday that the number of calls received by the command center is already increasing.

Those needing help may reach the command center through hotlines 0919-977-3333, 0915-777-7777, and (02) 886 505 00 or download the PureForce Citizens App and send a report through it.

Capacity of LGUs

Vergeire also said there is a need to expand not only the capacity of OHCC but also of local government units.

“We should have networks with local governments. Local governments should have supplement to One Hospital. They should have barangay hotlines that will answer the calls of people who need facilities or guidance for home care,” she said partly in Filipino.

Metro Manila will return to enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20 to contain the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and prevent the country’s medical system from being overloaded.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 1.6 million COVID-19 cases, including 28,093 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico