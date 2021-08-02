




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH: Hospital command center also offering telemedicine services
Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO Representative to the Philippines, talks to Undersecretary Leopoldo J. Vega and One Hospital Command Center Operations Manager Dr Bernadett Velasco in this undated photo. 
WHO/J Orbina 

                     

                        

                           
DOH: Hospital command center also offering telemedicine services

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 5:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) is not only facilitating patient referrals but is also offering telemedicine services, the Department of Health said Monday.



“Actually, hindi na lang po hotline ang meron tayo. Meron na tayong telemedicine na ino-offer through the One Hospital Command kung saan may telemedicine provider na connected sa kanilang system,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.





(Actually, we don’t have just a hotline anymore. We are now offering telemedicine through the One Hospital Command. A telemedicine provider is connected to their system.)



The OHCC was launched last year to monitor the occupancy of hospitals and other facilities, and smoothen the referral of COVID-19 patients.



In June, the OHCC relocated to the Philippine International Convention Center. Additional personnel were also hired to man the command center.



“We have already ramped up the resources needed and the capacity of the One Hospital Command,” Vergeire said.



DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, who also serves as the country’s treatment czar, told DZBB on Sunday that the number of calls received by the command center is already increasing.



Those needing help may reach the command center through hotlines 0919-977-3333, 0915-777-7777, and (02) 886 505 00 or download the PureForce Citizens App and send a report through it.



Capacity of LGUs



Vergeire also said there is a need to expand not only the capacity of OHCC but also of local government units.



“We should have networks with local governments. Local governments should have supplement to One Hospital. They should have barangay hotlines that will answer the calls of people who need facilities or guidance for home care,” she said partly in Filipino. 



Metro Manila will return to enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20 to contain the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and prevent the country’s medical system from being overloaded.



The Philippines has so far recorded over 1.6 million COVID-19 cases, including 28,093 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Sino kaya ang isusunod nila?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Senate Democrats urge Biden to address Philippine rights situation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Senate Democrats urge Biden to address Philippine rights situation


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senate Democrats expressed concern about the human rights situation in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I hope to implement [these] especially with the start of ECQ implementation on August 6."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd readies for Brigada Eskwela despite online classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd readies for Brigada Eskwela despite online classes


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education is mobilizing for the conduct this week of the national schools maintenance program, popularly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 disinformation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook blocks lawmaker's accounts for COVID-19 disinformation


                              

                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Facebook just blocked me for giving my analysis on the Covid update report posted in the internet... I think it's about time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 415,040 UK-donated AstraZeneca doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 415,040 UK-donated AstraZeneca doses


                              

                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The British government last week said it would send the jabs as the country braves the threat of the highly infectious Delta...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC rules requiring body cam in police service of warrants take effect
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC rules requiring body cam in police service of warrants take effect


                              

                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court rules requiring law enforcers to use at least two recording devices in the enforcement of warrants took...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Group seeks return of Filipino, Panitikan as core subjects in college
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group seeks return of Filipino, Panitikan as core subjects in college


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
For Tanggol Wika, the pandemic showed the important role the Filipino and Panitikan subjects play, especially at the time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines tops 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with 8,167 new infections&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines tops 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with 8,167 new infections 


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
August 2 is the fourth straight day of authorities reporting more than 8,000 new infections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with