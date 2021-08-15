'Unauthorized' meal allowances accounted for, allowed by Palace â€” DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The P275.9 million worth of meal allowances to medical workers that state auditors flagged as "unauthorized" have already been settled, health authorites sought to explain on Sunday.

In its annual report, the Commission on Audit called out deficiencies in how the Department of Health spent P67.32 billion intended for the country's COVID-19 response last year.

That included the release of millions worth of meal allowances to operating unit personnel through cash allowances, gift certificates, and grocery items. COA said the move lacked sufficient legal basis.

DOH in a statement said P2.4 billion were downloaded to its Centers for Health Development as well as to its state-run and specialty hospitals.

But, it said, some facilities opted to give the meals through cash, grocery vouchers or items, citing "challenges of providing actual meals to health care workers who do not follow regular break schedules."

"However, state auditors disagreed and recommended the return of the allowances already paid," DOH continued.

Auditors noted that such were charged out of funds supposedly for life insurance, accommodations and transportation. The commission added it was inconsistent with the Bayanihan to Heal as One law and defeated the purpose of the budget.

Office of the President allowed giving meal allowances in cash

The agency said it sought approval from the Office of the President to allow the meal provisions to be given in cash.

President Rodrigo Duterte's office, DOH said, recognized the need to provide the benefits and responded to its request in a June 1 memorandum.

A copy of that document was not immediately available.

The DOH has found itself at the center of criticism anew over the flagged deficiencies. COA's findings has some lawmakers calling to probe into the DOH's COVID spending, too.

But officials at the department maintained all funds have been accounted for, and denied it was stolen or corrupted.

"The DOH assures the public that it shall continue to defend the lawful provision of healthcare worker benefits," the agency said, "as these are granted in recognition of the invaluable sacrifice and service of our frontliners." — Christian Deiparine