PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine, the national police's medical reserves have been put on standby to act as additional manpower in the vaccination programs of Metro Manila's local government units.
To recall, Metro Manila will be under the strictest form of quarantine starting August 6 to prevent the spread of the more infectious Delta variant. Only essential travel and services are allowed during the ECQ.
In a release sent to reporters, Police Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said he placed the Medical Reserve Force on standby to assist in the vaccination process.
This comes after the Metro Manila Council said that it is eyeing 250,000 individuals for inoculation per day during the two-week ECQ.
“The PNP’s Medical Reserve Force will be on standby in case they will be tapped in the vaccination process during the two-week ECQ,” Eleazar said.
“I am also directing the NCRPO to prepare the deployment of additional cops and a contingency plan for this vaccination. We will also prepare PNP assets in case they are needed for vaccine delivery elsewhere."
Eleazar tasked concerned police commanders to coordinate with local government officials, especially barangay executives, to discuss the vaccination process during the ECQ.
Quarantine control points activated anew
Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government instructed the Joint Task Force COVID Shield to activate quarantine checkpoints along the borders of the so-called NCR+ bubble effective Saturday midnight.
Only authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) are permitted to travel in or out of the checkpoints, the DILG said in a statement.
“The implementation of strict border controls in the NCR+ areas is critical to stopping the spread of the Delta variant,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.
“We have instructed all QCPs to allow the unimpeded movement of cargo trucks and delivery vehicles across all our checkpoints."
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Metro Manila will be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 to 20, the Palace says on Friday morning.
The announcement comes after mayors in the National Capital Region asked for stricter quarantine restrictions to arrest the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
ECQ is the strictest classification and people are required to stay at home except for essential activities. People working in essential sectors are allowed to go to work.
The Palace has yet to issue detailed guidelines on the imposition of ECQ but here are some of the restrictions from the lockdown in 2020:
-
No movement regardless of age and health status
-
Minimal economic activity except for utility services (ie. food, power, water etc. and critical economic sector)
-
No transportation activity except for utility services
-
No physical classes
-
No public transport
-
No domestic flights, limited international flights
The station commander of Police Station 3 of the Quezon City Police District has been relieved from duty after it was found that police officers still waiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests were deployed to secure the State of the Nation Address.
Eighty-two officers have since been found positive for the coronavirus.
"In view of the apparent breach of protocol when most of these PNP personnel were deployed for SONA duties even if they were still waiting for their RT-PCR results, I have already ordered the administrative relief of the Station Commander, Police Station 3 of the QCPD, for command responsibility," Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar says in a statement.
"This should serve as a reminder to all our commanders to exercise prudence and to strictly abide with our existing protocols amid the serious threat of COVID-19, especially with the rising number of infection from the Delta variant."
The Metro Manila Council says the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours are back in Metro Manila amid the threat of Delta variant of COVID-19 effective tomorrow, July 25.
The National Capital Region will be placed under General Community Quarantine "with heightened restrictions" from July 23 to 31, the Palace says.
The last time that "heightened restrictions" were imposed, the government allowed only essential interzonal — or between areas with diferent classifications — travel.
Indoor dining was allowed at 20-percent seating capacity and outdoor dining was limited to 50-percent capacity.
Tourist attractions were allowed to operate at 30-percent capacity.
Manila allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnouts reported in the city.
Mayor Isko Moreno issued the directive at 4:30 p.m., Manila Public Information Office says.
Manila City started its no-walk in policy on Monday, resulting to low vaccination turnouts.
NEWS ALERT: Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnout.— Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) June 21, 2021
Directive was issued at around 4:30 pm today. #AlertoManileno #COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/njD6CTbH01
