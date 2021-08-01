




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination
A police officer mans a checkpoint on Tabigo Street at Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The area is on lockdown after several residents were tested positive for COVID-19. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2021 - 9:57am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine, the national police's medical reserves have been put on standby to act as additional manpower in the vaccination programs of Metro Manila's local government units.



To recall, Metro Manila will be under the strictest form of quarantine starting August 6 to prevent the spread of the more infectious Delta variant. Only essential travel and services are allowed during the ECQ.





In a release sent to reporters, Police Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said he placed the Medical Reserve Force on standby to assist in the vaccination process. 



This comes after the Metro Manila Council said that it is eyeing 250,000 individuals for inoculation per day during the two-week ECQ. 



 “The PNP’s Medical Reserve Force will be on standby in case they will be tapped in the vaccination process during the two-week ECQ,” Eleazar said. 



“I am also directing the NCRPO to prepare the deployment of additional cops and a contingency plan for this vaccination. We will also prepare PNP assets in case they are needed for vaccine delivery elsewhere." 



Eleazar tasked concerned police commanders to coordinate with local government officials, especially barangay executives, to discuss the vaccination process during the ECQ. 



Quarantine control points activated anew



Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government instructed the Joint Task Force COVID Shield to activate quarantine checkpoints along the borders of the so-called NCR+ bubble effective Saturday midnight. 



Only authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) are permitted to travel in or out of the checkpoints, the DILG said in a statement. 



“The implementation of strict border controls in the NCR+ areas is critical to stopping the spread of the Delta variant,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.



“We have instructed all QCPs to allow the unimpeded movement of cargo trucks and delivery vehicles across all our checkpoints."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 30, 2021 - 10:31am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.



Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 30, 2021 - 10:31am                              


                              
Metro Manila will be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 to 20, the Palace says on Friday morning.



The announcement comes after mayors in the National Capital Region asked for stricter quarantine restrictions to arrest the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.



ECQ is the strictest classification and people are required to stay at home except for essential activities. People working in essential sectors are allowed to go to work.



The Palace has yet to issue detailed guidelines on the imposition of ECQ but here are some of the restrictions from the lockdown in 2020:



    
	
  • 
	
    No movement regardless of age and health status
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Minimal economic activity except for utility services (ie. food, power, water etc. and critical economic sector)
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    No transportation activity except for utility services
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    No physical classes
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    No public transport
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    No domestic flights, limited international flights
    
	
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 29, 2021 - 11:27am                              


                              
The station commander of Police Station 3 of the Quezon City Police District has been relieved from duty after it was found that police officers still waiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests were deployed to secure the State of the Nation Address.



Eighty-two officers have since been found positive for the coronavirus.



"In view of the apparent breach of protocol when most of these PNP personnel were deployed for SONA duties even if they were still waiting for their RT-PCR results, I have already ordered the administrative relief of the Station Commander, Police Station 3 of the QCPD, for command responsibility," Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar says in a statement.



"This should serve as a reminder to all our commanders to exercise prudence and to strictly abide with our existing protocols amid the serious threat of COVID-19, especially with the rising number of infection from the Delta variant."

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 24, 2021 - 3:23pm                              


                              
The Metro Manila Council says the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours are back in Metro Manila amid the threat of Delta variant of COVID-19 effective tomorrow, July 25.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 23, 2021 - 10:36am                              


                              
The National Capital Region will be placed under General Community Quarantine "with heightened restrictions" from July 23 to 31, the Palace says.



The last time that "heightened restrictions" were imposed, the government allowed only essential interzonal — or between areas with diferent classifications — travel.



Indoor dining was allowed at 20-percent seating capacity and outdoor dining was limited to 50-percent capacity.



Tourist attractions were allowed to operate at 30-percent capacity.



 



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 21, 2021 - 4:54pm                              


                              
Manila allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnouts reported in the city.



Mayor Isko Moreno issued the directive at 4:30 p.m., Manila Public Information Office says.



Manila City started its no-walk in policy on Monday, resulting to low vaccination turnouts.



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Border checkpoints activated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Border checkpoints activated


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said quarantine control points along the boundaries of the National Capital Region Plus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Faithful urged: Storm the heavens with prayers vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Faithful urged: Storm the heavens with prayers vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula urged yesterday the Catholic faithful to storm the heavens with prayers to stop...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Movie and Television Review Classifications Board chairman Manuel “Manoling” Morato has passed away. He...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 250,000 daily vaccinations eyed in Metro Manila during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
250,000 daily vaccinations eyed in Metro Manila during ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Capital Region is aiming to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 by inoculating 250,000 individuals a day during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After tax hike halt, private schools press for passage of law to address woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After tax hike halt, private schools press for passage of law to address woes


                              

                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"It is critical that the bills be passed as soon as possible, before the new school year starts in September," COCOPEA said....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Budget and Management cited Avisado's recent bout with COVID-19 for his move until August 13.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Up to 30,000 active cases in NCR projected by September 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Up to 30,000 active cases in NCR projected by September 30


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite setting a stricter community lockdown in the coming weeks, the National Capital Region may still see some 18,000 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weakened monsoon to still bring rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weakened monsoon to still bring rains


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the southwest monsoon has weakened, it will still bring rains over northern Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with