




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Government-funded 'troll farms'? Senators want closer look
This file photo shows logos of social networking site Facebook
File photo

                     

                        

                           
Government-funded 'troll farms'? Senators want closer look

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jonathan de Santos (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 6:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Twelve senators, including the Senate's leadership, have signed a resolution for hearings into potential government spending on "troll farms", or networks that spread disinformation and misinformation.



The resolution refers to allegations by Sen. Panfilo Lacson — a co-author of Senate Resolution No. 768 — that an unnamed government undersecretary has been organizing these troll farms to target politicians who are opposed to or are not aligned with the Duterte administration.





Lacson said his source told him the official was putting up two "farms" per province. 



The resolution also references a P909,122 contract that the Department of Finance awarded to Nic Gabunada, a communication strategist linked to a network of pages and accounts that Facebook took down in 2019 for "coordinated inauthentic behavior", or the use of fake accounts to boost content.



Gabunada, through his lawyer, has stressed the contract with DOF is above board. He also claimed in 2019 that the takedowns of the pages linked to him were meant to erode support for the Duterte administration.



Senators also noted an arrangement between the Department of Foreign Affairs and Rey Joseph Nieto, a blogger left unnamed in the resolution but described as being "accused of peddling fake news and spreading hateful comments against critics of the administration."



RELATED: Duterte camp spent $200,000 for troll army, Oxford study finds



Senators — including Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon — said that these engagements "illustrate that troll farms and the misinformation and fake news that they propagate may be state-backed and state-funded."



They said Congress should check government spending "used to fund misinformation and fake news that affect millions of Filipinos."



They also questioned the potential use of public funds on "troll farm operators" whom they said were disguised as PR practitioners and social media specialists instead of on COVID-19 assistance and other programs that would benefit the public more.



That PR agencies and practitioners accept work as "trolls" has been an open secret since the release of the 2018 study "Architects of Networked Disinformation: Behind the Scenes of Troll Accounts and Fake News Production in the Philippines" by researchers Jonathan Corpus Ong and Jason Vincent Cabañes.



PCOO 'social media specialists'



The Presidential Communications Operations Office was also under fire last week over findings by the Commission on Audit that it spent P70 million in 2020 to hire 375 contractual employees. COA called the hiring of contractual workers, which included so-called social media specialists, "unrestricted and massive" and said the money could have been spent for other programs.



PCOO Undersecretary Kris Ablan said in response that the agency has not hired any "trolls", telling ABS-CBN News Channel last Friday that "social media specialists (do) not equate to trolls."



He said that "the social media specialists in the COA report are actually our graphic artists who upload our (social media) cards, our infographics explaining our programs on PhilSys (Philippine Identification System), COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) response, and the vaccines."



Also listed as co-authors of the resolution are Sens. Francis Pangilinan, Nancy Binay, Leila De Lima, Richard Gordon, Risa Hontiveros, Manny Pacquiao, Grace Poe and Joel Villanueva.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIGITAL DISINFORMATION
                                                      DISINFORMATION
                                                      FAKE NEWS
                                                      TROLLING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on arbitral win in West Philippine Sea: 5 years of missed opportunities


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the victory, Beijing rejected the ruling, and the Duterte administration “set aside” the arbitral award...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US reiterates: Attack on Philippine vessels, aircraft will trigger response under defense accord
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US reiterates: Attack on Philippine vessels, aircraft will trigger response under defense accord


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the stern statement as the Philippines marked the fifth anniversary of the Permanent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drive to assert sovereignty in WPS 'lost momentum' after 2016 award, former DFA chief says                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drive to assert sovereignty in WPS 'lost momentum' after 2016 award, former DFA chief says


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Since then, Del Rosario said, the "country’s fight for the West Philippine Sea has lost momentum as President Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A year after a House committee rejected ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise and under a year before the elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pulse Asia: 4 in 10 Filipinos now willing to get vaccinated vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pulse Asia: 4 in 10 Filipinos now willing to get vaccinated vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The survey, which was conducted from June 7 to 16, found that 43% of 2,400 adult respondents will get vaccinated against COVID-19....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte admin did what it could to assert West Philippine Sea arbitral win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte admin did what it could to assert West Philippine Sea arbitral win


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We have done all that we could, given the absence of an enforcement mechanism under international law," Malacañang's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solon files resolution commemorating Philippines' victory at the Hague
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solon files resolution commemorating Philippines' victory at the Hague


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“The Philippines’ victory at the Hague should be a lasting reminder that the Filipino is never cowed or daunted,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Elderly, people with comorbidities to be prioritized in administration of J&J shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Elderly, people with comorbidities to be prioritized in administration of J&J shots


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, chair of the national vaccination operations center, said 3.2 million Johnson & Johnson...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: The politics of Noynoy Aquino&rsquo;s death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: The politics of Noynoy Aquino’s death


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Some quarters quickly colored former President Noynoy Aquino's passing with politics, with messages urging for a return of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Watchdogs laud SC bodycam rules but wary of possible gaps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Watchdogs laud SC bodycam rules but wary of possible gaps


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Alongside the potential benefits of body-worn cameras, law enforcement must remain mindful of the future challenges, especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with