WATCH: The politics of Noynoy Aquino’s death

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 5:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It came as a shocker — President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, then the youngest living former president of the Philippines, died due to renal failure secondary to diabetes.



Some quarters quickly colored his passing with politics, with messages urging for a return of decency in government and “more PNoys” to run for office emanating even from the pulpit.





This was no longer surprising. After all, the death of two Aquinos — former Sen. Ninoy Aquino and former President Cory Aquino — became instrumental in changing the course of Philippine politics.



What is this phenomenon and why does it happen? More importantly, how can it affect the 2022 elections?



Tonight we ask: Anyare?



Join James Relativo as he sheds light on what some columnists and observers have called “necropolitics” together with political scientist Cleve Arguelles, sociologist Ash Presto and Philstar.com news head Jonathan de Santos.



Catch the sixth episode of “Anyare?” this Monday, 6 p.m., on Philstar.com’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 27, 2021 - 2:10pm                           


                           

                              
Former President Noynoy Aquino was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, where journalists are currently gathering following reports of his hospitalization. (File photo by Philstar.com/AJ Bolando)

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 2:10pm                              


                              
Friends and supporters should now make the achievements and good work of the late President Noynoy Aquino known, says Vice President Leni Robredo.



Robredo, Aquino's Liberal Party colleague, says that telling truths about Aquino at every chance they get, now that he is gone, is an obligation.



"That what we failed to do, we could have exerted more effort to show that—not that we have to announce all his accomplishments—but to correct falsehoods about him," Robredo says on her weekly radio show on dzXL.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 1:48pm                              


                              
Former President Benigno Aquino III is laid to rest beside his parents, democracy icons Benigno Aquino Jr. and Cory Aquino, at the Manila Memorial Park.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 1:41pm                              


                              
The AFP chief presents the flag to the Aquino family.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 1:31pm                              


                              
The Aquino family blesses the urn containing the ashes of the former president.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 1:24pm                              


                              
The urn which contains the ashes of former President Aquino arrives in front of the tomb where the late president will be laid to rest next to his parents.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
