WATCH: The politics of Noynoy Aquino’s death
MANILA, Philippines — It came as a shocker — President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, then the youngest living former president of the Philippines, died due to renal failure secondary to diabetes.
Some quarters quickly colored his passing with politics, with messages urging for a return of decency in government and “more PNoys” to run for office emanating even from the pulpit.
This was no longer surprising. After all, the death of two Aquinos — former Sen. Ninoy Aquino and former President Cory Aquino — became instrumental in changing the course of Philippine politics.
What is this phenomenon and why does it happen? More importantly, how can it affect the 2022 elections?
Tonight we ask: Anyare?
Join James Relativo as he sheds light on what some columnists and observers have called “necropolitics” together with political scientist Cleve Arguelles, sociologist Ash Presto and Philstar.com news head Jonathan de Santos.
Catch the sixth episode of “Anyare?” this Monday, 6 p.m., on Philstar.com’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Former President Noynoy Aquino was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, where journalists are currently gathering following reports of his hospitalization. (File photo by Philstar.com/AJ Bolando)
Friends and supporters should now make the achievements and good work of the late President Noynoy Aquino known, says Vice President Leni Robredo.
Robredo, Aquino's Liberal Party colleague, says that telling truths about Aquino at every chance they get, now that he is gone, is an obligation.
"That what we failed to do, we could have exerted more effort to show that—not that we have to announce all his accomplishments—but to correct falsehoods about him," Robredo says on her weekly radio show on dzXL.
Former President Benigno Aquino III is laid to rest beside his parents, democracy icons Benigno Aquino Jr. and Cory Aquino, at the Manila Memorial Park.
The AFP chief presents the flag to the Aquino family.
The Aquino family blesses the urn containing the ashes of the former president.
The urn which contains the ashes of former President Aquino arrives in front of the tomb where the late president will be laid to rest next to his parents.
