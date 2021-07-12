WATCH: The politics of Noynoy Aquino’s death

MANILA, Philippines — It came as a shocker — President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, then the youngest living former president of the Philippines, died due to renal failure secondary to diabetes.

Some quarters quickly colored his passing with politics, with messages urging for a return of decency in government and “more PNoys” to run for office emanating even from the pulpit.

This was no longer surprising. After all, the death of two Aquinos — former Sen. Ninoy Aquino and former President Cory Aquino — became instrumental in changing the course of Philippine politics.

What is this phenomenon and why does it happen? More importantly, how can it affect the 2022 elections?

Tonight we ask: Anyare?

Join James Relativo as he sheds light on what some columnists and observers have called “necropolitics” together with political scientist Cleve Arguelles, sociologist Ash Presto and Philstar.com news head Jonathan de Santos.

