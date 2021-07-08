Another phreatomagmatic â€˜burstâ€™ recorded in Taal Volcano

Another phreatomagmatic ‘burst’ recorded in Taal Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — Another phreatomagmatic burst was recorded at Taal Volcano in Batangas Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs said a phreatomagmatic burst occurred at the volcano’s main crater at 6:47 a.m., which generated a 200-meter grayish plume. The activity happens when magma and water interact explosively.

On Wednesday alone, state volcanologists observed six small phreatomagmatic events.

A phreatomagmatic eruption on July 1 prompted authorities to place Taal Volcano on heightened alert.

The Taal Volcano Network recorded 60 volcanic earthquakes, including five-explosion-type quakes, 24 low frequency volcanic earthquakes, 21 volcanic tremor events, 10 hybrid earthquakes, and low-level background terror.

Phivolcs said the sulfur dioxide emission averaged 11,397 tons per day on Wednesday.

Alert Level 3 (magmatic unrest) remains over Taal Volcano, which means its activities could lead to an “explosive eruption.”

“Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog, and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify,” Phivolcs said.

Thousands of residents living within danger zones in Batangas remain in temporary shelters.— Gaea Katreena Cabico