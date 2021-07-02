




































































 




   

   









DOH urges residents near Taal Volcano to wear masks, stay indoors
View of Taal Lake and Taal Volcano Island photographed on Dec. 5, 2020.
MANILA, Philippines — People living in communities affected by Taal Volcano’s unrest should stay indoors and wear masks to protect themselves from effects of sulfur dioxide, the Department of Health said Friday.



The department urged affected residents to stay at home as much as possible, and shut doors and windows. They should also wear face masks, ideally N95 masks, and protective clothing and goggles to minimize exposure.





State volcanologists hoisted Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano in Batangas after it ejected steam and magma Thursday. 



The volcano has been belching high levels of sulfur dioxide for several days, averaging 13,287 tons on Thursday. Exposure to sulfur dioxide may cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat.  



Volcanic smog or vog was also observed over Taal Volcano and nearby areas.



  • Batangas Medical Center Poison Control Center: 0921-883-2633, 043-7408307 loc 1104
  • East Avenue Medical Center Toxicology Referral and Training Center: (02) 89211212, (02) 8928-0611 loc 707, 0923-2711-1183
  • UP National Poison Management and Control Center: (02) 85241078, 0966-718-9904, 0922-896-1541
The department also cautioned the public against the effects of exposure to volcanic ash, which can include nose and throat irritation, coughing, discomfort while breathing, eye irritation, and minor skin problems.  



Follow health protocols 



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 345 families, composed of 1,392 individuals, have been evacuated from 13 barangays in Batangas.



The DOH urged residents to continue following public health protocols, especially the physical distancing rule. But one local official has acknowledged the difficulty of observing physical distancing in cramped temporary shelters.



  • Clean clothes and hygiene kits which include toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, sanitary napkin
  • Drinking water or purification tablets
  • Canned goods, biscuits
  • Medicine and first aid kit
  • Face mask and face shield
  • Insect repellent and mosquito net
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      TAAL VOLCANO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
