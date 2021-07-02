DOH urges residents near Taal Volcano to wear masks, stay indoors

MANILA, Philippines — People living in communities affected by Taal Volcano’s unrest should stay indoors and wear masks to protect themselves from effects of sulfur dioxide, the Department of Health said Friday.

The department urged affected residents to stay at home as much as possible, and shut doors and windows. They should also wear face masks, ideally N95 masks, and protective clothing and goggles to minimize exposure.

State volcanologists hoisted Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano in Batangas after it ejected steam and magma Thursday.

The volcano has been belching high levels of sulfur dioxide for several days, averaging 13,287 tons on Thursday. Exposure to sulfur dioxide may cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat.

Volcanic smog or vog was also observed over Taal Volcano and nearby areas.

Those who were exposed to sulfur dioxide may call the following:

Batangas Medical Center Poison Control Center: 0921-883-2633, 043-7408307 loc 1104

East Avenue Medical Center Toxicology Referral and Training Center: (02) 89211212, (02) 8928-0611 loc 707, 0923-2711-1183

UP National Poison Management and Control Center: (02) 85241078, 0966-718-9904, 0922-896-1541

The department also cautioned the public against the effects of exposure to volcanic ash, which can include nose and throat irritation, coughing, discomfort while breathing, eye irritation, and minor skin problems.

Follow health protocols

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 345 families, composed of 1,392 individuals, have been evacuated from 13 barangays in Batangas.

The DOH urged residents to continue following public health protocols, especially the physical distancing rule. But one local official has acknowledged the difficulty of observing physical distancing in cramped temporary shelters.

The agency also said those living near the volcano should prepare “go bag” and “emergency balde (bucket).” “Go bag” or “e-balde” must include the following:

Clean clothes and hygiene kits which include toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, sanitary napkin

Drinking water or purification tablets

Canned goods, biscuits

Medicine and first aid kit

Face mask and face shield

Insect repellent and mosquito net

— Gaea Katreena Cabico