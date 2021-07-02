




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines keeps Tier 1 status but convictions of alleged traffickers lacking
Seven Filipina wards from the Philippine Embassy shelter in Damascus take a picture before boarding their flight back to the Philippines on Feb. 25, 2021. The wards, along with 31 others, are victims of human trafficking who were illegally hired to work in Syria. 
Department of Foreign Affairs/Released

                     

                        

                           
Philippines keeps Tier 1 status but convictions of alleged traffickers lacking

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 1:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines met the minimum standards in the elimination of trafficking to keep its Tier 1 ranking, according to the 2021 Trafficking in Persons report released by the US State Department.



“The government continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity; therefore the Philippines remained on Tier 1,” the report read.





This includes the prosecution of more alleged traffickers than in the previous period, increasing the number of prosecutors assigned to anti-trafficking task forces and the establishment of a specialized shelter and one-stop service center in Manila.



But the State Department noted that the Philippine government "did not convict any officials for complicity in trafficking crimes and did not vigorously investigate labor trafficking crimes that occurred within the Philippines or provide training to labor inspectors on the indicators of trafficking."



Fewer victims were also identified compared to the previous reporting period and "resources for law enforcement and specialized services for victims remained inadequate," it added.



Prosecution, OSEC



The report noted that the Philippine government maintained law enforcement efforts, and with the onset of the pandemic, directives from the Supreme Court allowed continued proceedings on trafficking cases—although challenges were noted on, at times, unavailability of equipment and stable internet connections, especially for victim-witnesses.



The government conducted 248 anti-trafficking coordinated operations in 2020 and investigated 233 cases of alleged illegal recruitment, fewer than the 482 probes in 2019. The report also noted an increase in the prosecution of traffickers to 377 against 266 in the previous year.



The Department of Justice oversaw the training of 24 interagency anti-trafficking task forces and approved a 59% increase in the number of prosecutors to these panels.



Advances in ineffectiveness of online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) investigation, reduction of interviews of victims in the course of the investigation and in the resolution of cases were also noted.



But the report pointed out that despite these, the government still saw the need to increase anti-trafficking law personnel, funds for operations and equipment for forensic analysis.



From March to May 2020, the start of the lockdown last year, the DOJ Office of Cybercrime recorded a 264 percent increase in online tips related to child sexual exploitation compared with the same time period in 2019.



“Slow moving courts, the need for additional training on handling digital evidence in hearings and trials, and too few prosecutors also hindered the effective and timely prosecution of trafficking crimes,” it said.



“[Non-governmental organizations] reported police did not take sufficient steps to investigate and arrest purchasers of commercial sex, including foreign sex tourists and those who purchased commercial sex acts from trafficking victims, and often did not question customers who were present during operations in entertainment establishments,” it added.



The report also noted that reports on immigration and police officers and other government officials complicit in trafficking continued. It cited the trafficking of 44 Filipinas in Syria, with 28 immigration officials put under investigation for supposedly having a hand in the crime.



READ: Immigration says fact-finding probe looking into trafficking of Filipino women to Syria



Recommendations



Following these observations, the US State Department listed recommendations for the Philippine government. These are:



    
	
  • Increase efforts to investigate, prosecute and convict complicit officials and labor traffickers
    • 
	
  • Strengthen local government units to provide reintegration services and increase support to government and NGOs to provide care for survivors
    • 
	
  • Increase resources for anti-trafficking task forces and law enforcement units, and boost efforts to identify and assist victims
    • 
	
  • Create a central database for information on illegal recruiters and human trafficking cases to facilitate interagency coordination in detecting, investigating and prosecuting traffickers
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      HUMAN TRAFFICKING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao &lsquo;a shit&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao ‘a shit’


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte no longer seems to be "resisting" calls to seek the vice presidency in 2022. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs hoists Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs hoists Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
State volcanologists raised Thursday Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano due to magmatic unrest.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines now low-risk area for COVID &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines now low-risk area for COVID – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The two-week growth rate for COVID-19 cases nationwide has been declining, prompting health officials to announce that the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Capacity increased for event venues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Capacity increased for event venues


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has increased the allowed operating capacity for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibition event venues,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC: Public access to officials&rsquo; SALNs not absolute right
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC: Public access to officials’ SALNs not absolute right


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court in full session has ruled that the right of access to information on a public official’s statement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH urges residents near Taal Volcano to wear masks, stay indoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH urges residents near Taal Volcano to wear masks, stay indoors


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The department urged affected residents to stay at home as much as possible, shut doors and windows, and wear face masks,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loss of 'Bayanihan 2' service contract funds seen to raise costs for commuters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loss of 'Bayanihan 2' service contract funds seen to raise costs for commuters


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or 'Bayanihan 2' expired on Wednesday with P9 billion in funds still unused.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo urges PET to junk Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo urges PET to junk Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has asked the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to junk former Sen. Ferdinand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cyberattacks on alternative media outlets traced back to military intelligence unit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cyberattacks on alternative media outlets traced back to military intelligence unit


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Swedish digital forensics non-profit has traced back the recent cyberattacks on alternative media outlets AlterMidya and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magma may drive 'explosive' Taal Volcano eruption, Phivolcs says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magma may drive 'explosive' Taal Volcano eruption, Phivolcs says


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
State volcanologists warned Friday that magma rising toward the main crater of Taal Volcano in Batangas could cause an “explosive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with