




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rappler's Ressa, Talabong arraigned in cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa (C) speaks during a press conference after attending the court's verdict promulgation in Manila on June 15, 2020. Ressa was convicted on June 15 of cyber libel and sentenced to prison in a case that watchdogs say marks a dangerous erosion of press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. 
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
Rappler's Ressa, Talabong arraigned in cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 1:55pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and journalist Rambo Talabong refused to enter a plea during their arraignment on the cyber libel case they are facing, which stemmed from a piece reporting on an alleged scheme where students at a college in Manila paid to complete a school requirement.



The Manila Regional Trial Court 24 entered a not guilty plea for Ressa and Talabong, following the rules of procedure.





The two journalists, through the Free Legal Assistance Group, moved for the dismissal of the case before trial, through a motion to quash. They argued the Information or charge sheet on the case stated “facts” that do not constitute an offense and that none of the portions of the article that were quoted in the Information are defamatory.



A Rappler representative told reporters the court dismissed the motion to quash. A copy of the court’s ruling however has yet to be made public as of this post.



'Thesis for sale'



The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Arnel Pineda, a professor of the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, who allegedly allowed thesis students to pass his subject for a fee. Talabong wrote “Thesis for sale: Benilde students say they paid P20,000 to pass”, which was published on Jan. 23, 2020.



This is the third cyber libel charge filed against Ressa. This is Talabong’s second case, but the first cyber libel complaint against him was dismissed at the prosecutor level.



In June 2020, Ressa and Reynaldo Santos Jr., a former Rappler researcher, were convicted over a story linking businessman Wilfredo Keng to human smuggling and drug trafficking operations. The case is under appeal.



Ressa was also charged with a separate cyber libel case, which also stemmed from Keng’s complaint, but the Makati court eventually junked the case after the businessman moved for its dismissal.



Following the latest suit against Ressa, journalists renewed their call for the decriminalization of libel, arguing that the country’s defamation laws have been used to intimidate members of the press.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CYBER LIBEL
                                                      MARIA RESSA
                                                      RAPPLER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte on Monday night said that Pacquiao should have come to him to raise his concerns over corruption in government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to visit the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III last week but the remains of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moderna, more Sinovac doses arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moderna, more Sinovac doses arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first 249,600 doses of US-made Moderna COVID vaccines have arrived in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Patients avoiding hospitals due to COVID-19 fears&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Patients avoiding hospitals due to COVID-19 fears’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
With almost half of patients now avoiding going to hospitals for fear of COVID, a former president of the Philippine Medical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rappler's Ressa, Talabong arraigned in cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rappler's Ressa, Talabong arraigned in cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and journalist Rambo Talabong refused to enter a plea during their arraignment on the cyber libel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-defense chief: Arming civilians to fight crime a &lsquo;false solution to a serious problem&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-defense chief: Arming civilians to fight crime a ‘false solution to a serious problem’


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What we should be afraid of when it comes to guns is not the bullet with our names on it but the bullet that says 'to whom...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Youth climate activists call for urgent climate action that protects people, planet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Youth climate activists call for urgent climate action that protects people, planet


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“This is not a world we want to inherit. Our leaders, who probably won’t experience any of this, are committing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ICC probe into 'drug war' can proceed without government cooperation &ndash; lawyer                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ICC probe into 'drug war' can proceed without government cooperation – lawyer


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the Duterte administration vowing not to cooperate, it will be challenging for the International Criminal Court to investigate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CIDG ordered: Investigate vaccine schedule 'fixers'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CIDG ordered: Investigate vaccine schedule 'fixers'


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“It's possible this isn't happening in Pasig only and this needs to be resolved immediately. We will closely coordinate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with