EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo taken on Jan. 15, 2018 shows employees of online portal Rappler working at the company's editorial office in Manila. Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and Rappler’s former reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr. are facing a cyberlibel charge over a May 2012 article.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, file
One less legal suit vs Rappler as prosecutor junks DAR chief's libel rap
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines —  A Quezon City prosecutor has junked a former Department of Interior and Local Government official's libel complaint against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and reporter Rambo Talabong for lack of probable cause.

The junking of the complaint means Rappler is facing one less legal problem, although it still faces a string of tax evasion charges, cyberlibel, anti-dummy and violations of the Securities and Regulations code.

In 2017, John Castriciones, since appointed Agrarian Reform secretary, filed a libel complaint against Ressa and Talabong over the article, “DILG asks Malacañang to decide fate of 3 ‘floating’ execs soon.”

The former DILG undersecretary said the story “conveys” that he was put on “floating status” due to a corruption rap, despite there being no complaint filed against him.

There was, however, a “confidential memorandum” that discussed alleged “wrongdoings” of the undersecretaries, that was noted in a The STAR report that the prosecutor pointed out.

Assistant City Prosecutor Arnel Pabellar pointed out that the statements posted on the online website “are not in itself defamatatory.”

Pabellar also said that the reporter “merely summarized the contents of the ‘confidential memo to the president’ without any remarks or comment.”

“It is a fair and true report within the context of Paragraph 2, Article 354 of the Revised Penal Code,” the resolution further read.

Citing Yabut and Tamargo vs Office of the Ombudsman and Doran, the prosecution stressed: “A public official, more especially an elected one, should not be onion skinned... He is looked upon to set an example of how public official should correctly conduct themselves even in the face of extreme provocation.”

Journalists' groups and freedom of expression advocates have long been calling for the decriminalization of libel, saying it is outdated and restricts free speech

LIBEL RAPPLER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US might lack resolve to match China's power in Asia — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
As China expands its strategic power in Asia, the US might lack the resolve to retain its leadership in the region, an analyst...
Headlines
Manila's hidden reservoir to re-emerge as tourist draw
7 hours ago
Vaulted ceilings and rows of stone columns stretch into the humid darkness deep below the Philippine capital, where workers...
Headlines
Babuyan Islands brace for Typhoon Ramon landfall as new tropical depression brews
8 hours ago
Typhoon Ramon is inching slowly towards Babuyan Islands while a new tropical depression is brewing east of Visayas.
Headlines
Duterte wants ‘Use Use Use,’ not just ‘Build Build Build’
By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered concerned agencies to speed up completion of their infrastructure projects under the “Build,...
Headlines
Philippines 'patient zero' for disinformation — communications professor
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
A DLSU professor expressed worry over the upward trend in growth of disinformation operations in the Philippines.
Headlines
Latest
21 minutes ago
Robredo meeting with foreign groups 'did not sit well' with Duterte, Palace says
By Franco Luna | 21 minutes ago
Duterte found issue with Robredo seeking the advice of “certain foreign institutions and personalities that have prejudged...
Headlines
1 hour ago
LPA off Bicol region now Tropical Depression Sarah
1 hour ago
The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of responsibility intensified into Tropical Depression Sarah on Tuesday...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Coast Guard sends off patrol vessels to West Philippine Sea, Sulu Sea
1 hour ago
The Philippine Coast Guard sent off crew members of two multi-role response vessels that will patrol the country's territorial...
Headlines
1 hour ago
P55-M SEA Games cauldron cheaper than Singapore's, Cayetano counters
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig), also the chair of the Philippine Southeast Asia Games Organizing Committee, on...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Lorenzana, US Defense chief discuss South China Sea, anti-terrorism efforts
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The South China Sea dispute and counter-terror efforts were among the topics discussed during Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with