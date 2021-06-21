




































































 




   







   















DOH: No favoritism in allocation of Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
Pfizer vaccines are shown prior to its preperation during the vaccination program for A1 to A3 priority categories at Mandaluyong mega vaccination site just near Mandaluyong City Hall on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
DOH: No favoritism in allocation of Pfizer COVID-19 jabs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 5:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said there is no favoritism in the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, denying allegations that Davao City received the lion’s share of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses delivered to the Philippines.



In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the national government allocates jabs based on the needs of an area and the prioritization framework.





“There are no favorites,” Vergeire said.



Health Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama Jr., who leads the field implementation and coordination team in Visayas and Mindanao, said Cebu and Davao each received 210,000 Pfizer vaccine doses.



“This is not for Davao City only. This is also for the Davao region and nearby areas that need Pfizer vaccines,” Dumama said in Filipino.



“They were given that allocation because they have the capability. We have ultra-low temperature freezers here… There is no favoritism here,” he added.



Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines need to be stored at around -70°C to -80°C.



Only five regions have yet to use Pfizer jabs in their vaccination program due to the lack of ultra-low freezers, Vergeire said. These are Mimaropa, Bicol region, Soccsksargen, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.



Dumama said the Bangsamoro government is expected to pass a resolution that will allow the region to procure ultra-low freezers.



The Philippines has so far received over 2.4 million Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.



The government announced Sunday it has signed a supply deal for 40 million doses of the Pfizer jab, which is the country’s biggest coronavirus vaccine agreement to date. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 20, 2021 - 12:26pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 20, 2021 - 12:26pm                              


                              
The Philippine government signs a supply agreement for 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



“We are very happy to report that the government and the management of Pfizer have finally concluded our negotiations. Secretary Duque and I signed yesterday the supply agreement for the biggest and most decisive deal we had for 2021,” Galvez says.



The deliveries of the vaccines will begin "after eight weeks starting August" and the shipments will be delivered in bulk, according to the vaccine czar. —  Photo from NTF COVID-19

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 20, 2021 - 11:33am                              


                              
The Philippines breaches the 8 million mark in the number of anti-COVID-19 jabs administered, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr says.



“There’s no letup in our vaccination campaign. All sectors of society are working together so that we can start to move on from this pandemic, bring back a greater sense to our lives, and further open up our economy,” Galvez says.



Data from the National Vaccination Operations Center show that as of June 18, a total of 8,050,711 jabs have been administered nationwide. Of this figure, 5,953,810 were given as the first dose, while 2,096,901 were administered as the second dose.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 17, 2021 - 5:29pm                              


                              
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector use arrives in the Philippines on Thursday.



At least 1.5 million does of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines lands in Manila, 500,000 of which will be for the sole use by companies and private organizations for their inoculation efforts for employees and qualified personnel.



This is part of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry's tripartite agreement with IP Biotech, Inc. and the national government. — Photo release from FFCCCII

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:23pm                              


                              
Japan is donating AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko announces on his Twitter account.



"[W]e'll make sure to deliver them at the soonest possible time so no one gets left behind during this pandemic," he also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:13pm                              


                              
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo says that as far as he knows all of the sitting justices of the Supreme Court have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



He says the court asked for justices to be classified as A4. Some of the justices are also already senior citizens.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
