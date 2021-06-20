Philippines, Pfizer ink supply deal for 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

MANILA, Philippines — Government on Sunday announced that it has struck a supply deal for 40 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine which is seen to reach the country by August.

Vaccine czar Carlito Gavlez Jr. said he signed the agreement on Saturday along with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, marking the country's biggest vaccine procurement so far this 2021.

"We are very happy to report that the government and the management of Pfizer have finally concluded our negotiations," he said in a statement.

The country's vaccine rollout began in March, with 2.09 million now fully vaccinated out of the 50 to 70 million goal this year.

Galvez said the 40 million doses will start by August, and the shipments will be delivered in bulk. The purchase is separate from the supply of Pfizer doses that the Philippines got from the COVAX Facility in May and this month.

He added that the drugmaker was able to commit doses as demand for the jabs eased in wealthy countries, which have vaccinated a significant number of their population.

The amount for the purchase was not disclosed, but the official said it will be financed by the Asian Development Bank.

Government secured an P82.5 billion funding from Congress for procuring the jabs. Apart from Pfizer, other deals were with Sinovac, Sputnik V and Moderna.

Galvez said the scheduled deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna will coincide with opening the vaccination to the general population, which include those 12 to 15 years old.

The two jabs had been cleared in the United States for emergency use on teenagers, with Pfizer also getting local regulators' approval for the same in the country.

So far, the Philippines has administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The deal with Pfizer is seen to help stabilize the country's supply, and ramp up vaccinations.