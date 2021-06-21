




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant
Individuals under the A4 priority group are inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine as the local government of Quezon City launches their QC ProtekTODO Bakuna Nights program at the city hall open grounds on June 16, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 10:43am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities reported Monday the detection of four more cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, raising the total to 17 cases.



Three of the new patients infected with the B.1.617.2 variant were returning overseas Filipinos from the MV Eastern Hope, a ship currently docked in South Korea.





Two of them completed the 10-day isolation after arrival in the country and were discharged upon certification of recovery. One is still at a Metro Manila hospital.



An overseas Filipino worker who arrived from Saudi Arabia on May 24 also contracted the Delta variant. He was tagged as recovered on June 10 and is now under strict home quarantine.



The Delta variant of the coronavirus was first identified in India. The World Health Organization said it is becoming the globally dominant variant of COVID-19, Reuters reported.



Studies are showing it is more contagious and seems to have stronger resistance to vaccines than other forms of the disease.



The current ban on travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Oman will be in place until June 30 at the earliest. 



Other variants



The Department of Health, University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center, and the UP-National Institutes of Health said they also detected 14 new Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases, 21 Beta (B.1.351) variant cases, and one Theta (P.3) variant case.



Of the additional Alpha variant cases, 12 were local cases, while two were being verified whether they were local cases or not. Two cases died, while 12 cases were tagged as recovered.



The country has so far detected 1,085 cases of the Alpha variant, or the one that was first identified in the United Kingdom.



Among the 21 new Beta variant cases, all but one were local cases. Twenty cases recovered from the illness, while one case is currently active.



There are 1,267 reported cases of the variant that was first detected in South Africa.



Health authorities said the additional Theta variant case was already tagged as recovered.



The DOH reiterated the Theta variant — which was first seen in the Philippines — is not a variant of concern.






Biosurveillance activities



Health authorities said biosurveillance activities for the detection of coronavirus variants will continue as parts of Visayas and Mindanao see an increase in COVID-19 cases.



Last week, the DOH said the lack of kits was affecting the country’s genome sequencing output and delaying the release of updates on the circulating coronavirus variants.



In a statement Monday, the department said reagents are expected to arrive in the country this week, which will allow authorities “to sequence samples of COVID-19 cases regularly until the end of the year, ensuring that the government will have essential information in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.” — with report from Agence France-Presse


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance has hired the services of a communications strategist whose social media pages were taken down by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO to cover 3 vaccines in Philippines trials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO to cover 3 vaccines in Philippines trials


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization Solidarity Vaccine Trials for candidate COVID-19 vaccines are set to start, with the final SVT...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month’


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
An estimated P18 billion in unutilized funds for pandemic response programs would go to waste when Republic Act No. 11519...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoys under repatriation programs can enter Philippines &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoys under repatriation programs can enter Philippines – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos covered by repatriation efforts of the government and manning agencies cleared by the quarantine bureau can still...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Support is growing for the possible tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former defense chief Gilberto “Gibo”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House urged to condemn, investigate killings of 3 Lumads in Surigao del Sur
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House urged to condemn, investigate killings of 3 Lumads in Surigao del Sur


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Makabayan bloc lawmakers filed House Resolution 1903, urging the committee on human rights to denounce and conduct an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No flying voters in mobile registration app &ndash; Comelec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No flying voters in mobile registration app – Comelec


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s no way “flying voters” can invade the newly launched mobile registration app, according to the Commission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo urges more testing, vaccines outside NCR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo urges more testing, vaccines outside NCR


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday urged the national government to increase its COVID-19 testing and deliver more vaccine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOE warned: Fix power outage issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOE warned: Fix power outage issues


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Energy should immediately address the threats of power outages in the coming months or the problem will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VP Robredo joins calls for increased vaccine supply outside of Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VP Robredo joins calls for increased vaccine supply outside of Metro Manila


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Our request right now, is not just at Metro Manila, but also for areas of concern all over the Philippines to be given...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with