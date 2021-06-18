




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Elderly political prisoner's death highlights call to free vulnerable PDLs
Morita and Selman Alegre attend religious activity at the IFI National Cathedral on Friday for the passing of their family, political prisoner Jesus Alegre.
KAPATID/release

                     

                        

                           
Elderly political prisoner's death highlights call to free vulnerable PDLs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 2:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Morita — the bereaved wife of 75-year-old political prisoner Jesus Alegre and herself also a Person Deprived of Liberty — finally reunited with him on Friday to say her final goodbye.



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed to reporters that he granted the letter request of advocacy group Kapatid to allow Alegre’s imprisoned wife and son to visit his remains.





He added the directive has since been issued to the Bureau of Corrections through Undersecretary Deo Marco.



Advocacy group Kapatid described Alegre as a farmer from Barangay Taba-Ao in Sagay town who was arrested on April 14, 2005. He was convicted for murder — a case that the rights group said was made up — and had been in jail for 16 years.



Morita, 74, is detained at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong while their son Selman, 47, is at the New Bilibid Prison Maximum Security Compound.



Kapatid in a statement on Friday said Morita and Selman, her relatives and supporters attended a religious service at the IFI National Cathedral.



“This will also be the last time that Morita will see her husband as [Jesus]'s remains will be flown to Negros Occidental where he will be laid to rest,” the group added.



Photos shared by the group showed Morita wearing PPE. BuCor personnel also accompanied them to the church.



Kapatid earlier said Alegre had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and diabetes mellitus, a condition that made him more at risk of contracting the coronavirus. He was brought to the Bilibid hospital on June 12.



The group said the elderly prisoner had been vomiting his food and suffering diarrhea, and had since become disoriented and could no longer sit nor stand up without support.



He was brought to a public hospital in Muntinlupa on June 13 where he passed away at 10:30 a.m.



Following Alegre’s death, Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim called on the government to release PDLs who are vulnerable to the coronavirus inside the country’s overcrowded prisons and jails.



“Alegre is the fifth political prisoner to die in 32 days...His death shows up the terrible state of the highly congested prisons in the country, making the call to release prisoners whose lives are at risk from COVID-19 most exigent,” Lim added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      KAPATID
                                                      POLITICAL PRISONERS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In its request to launch an investigation into the situation in the Philippines, the Office of the Prosecutor - International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As pandemic lingers, pregnant women struggle with strict COVID-19 protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As pandemic lingers, pregnant women struggle with strict COVID-19 protocols


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
“What we’re seeing is, it’s in the 1/3 of the country where you have difficulty for mothers’ pregnancy....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: No, the US did not designate former ICC prosecutor Bensouda a terrorist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: No, the US did not designate former ICC prosecutor Bensouda a terrorist


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
While it is true that the Trump administration did sanction Bensouda and the ICC's head of jurisdiction Phakiso Mochochoko,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government, private sector urged to prepare for &lsquo;next normal&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government, private sector urged to prepare for ‘next normal’


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
 As the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program continues to accelerate, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF reminds regions: Follow quarantine protocols for arriving travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF reminds regions: Follow quarantine protocols for arriving travelers


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic response task force on Friday reminded local governments to implement its quarantine protocols...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Detection of new coronavirus variants in Philippines delayed due to lack of kits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Detection of new coronavirus variants in Philippines delayed due to lack of kits


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there was a lack of genome sequencing kits in the count...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Active COVID-19 cases hit 61,776 after Philippines logs 6,833 new infections&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Active COVID-19 cases hit 61,776 after Philippines logs 6,833 new infections 


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Friday reported X more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to X.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief: Caution face shield rule violators, don't punish them
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief: Caution face shield rule violators, don't punish them


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The chief of the Philippine National Police on Friday instructed cops to refrain from imposing any sanctions on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH touts efficacy of jabs after vaccinated Indonesians get COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH touts efficacy of jabs after vaccinated Indonesians get COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said real world studies show that all COVID-19 vaccines in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF increases deployment cap on healthcare workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF increases deployment cap on healthcare workers


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines can now send up to 6,500 healthcare workers abroad yearly after the pandemic response task force increased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with