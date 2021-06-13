




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Citing improved conditions, OCTA backs easing more COVID-19 curbs in NCR
Individuals wait in line as early as 5 a.m. for the start of the vaccine roll out program of the local government for people under the A4 priority group at the SM City Manila on June 8, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Citing improved conditions, OCTA backs easing more COVID-19 curbs in NCR

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 11:18am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research on Sunday backed the possibility of easing more COVID-19 curbs in Metro Manila as it continues to see a decline in infections. 



Malacañang said last week that the capital region may shift to an "ordinary" GCQ along with Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Balacan after its present quarantine status lapses by June 15. 





Over DZMM's "Teleradyo," OCTA fellow Guido David said they are for the move as he cited better indicators in Metro Manila.



"We support that because at this time, the situation in NCR is improving," he said in Filipino. "What's good there is as the picture is improving, we can take some risks in reopening businesses. So far, we have not seen a community transmission within establishments."



Metro Manila was returned to stricter quarantine in end-March due to a surge in cases. Several restrictions have since been relaxed, the recent being allowing more indoor activities such as gyms and visit to historic sites. 



David said its positivity rate has since gone down to 8%, while the reproduction rate — or the number of people a positive individual can infect — is now at 0.72. 



Hospitalization rate in the region has stood at below 40%, putting it still at the safe level, David added.



"What we are avoiding are large social gatherings such as pool parties because it is through these that we have superspreader events," he said, still in Filipino.



As the picture improves in Metro Manila, OCTA noted that many areas outside it are seeing an uptick in infections. Last week, experts said cities in Visayas and Mindanao have emerged as "areas of concern" where government should deploy more health workers. 



"Right now, Dumaguete is having a significant increase and also Tacloban," David said. "Attention should be given to areas with high hospital occupancy, maybe transfer resources because their ICUs are getting full."



Exit strategies



Government figures showed that there are now over 1.68 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 vaccine by first week of June. 



David said officials should study easing more restrictions for those fully vaccinated, such as allowing more of them into the country. 



"I think it's fair for us to open entry for the fully vaccinated," he said. "We should now also think of exit strategies from the pandemic...either a transition to the old normal or the new normal with less restrictions as we vaccinate more people because that's important."



Only recently, government said fully vaccinated senior citizens in areas under GCQ and modified GCQ can now go out of their homes. But the Department of Health has since sought to remind that mobility for them remains limited. 



Inoculation efforts in the country began in March, with now over six million doses administered. More vaccine supplies have also arrived, but a significant number remains from the COVAX Facility. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
United States President Joe Biden yesterday cited the enduring friendship between the Philippines and the United States as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled on Independence Day six nominees for president and vice president for the 2022 e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo told Filipinos in her Independence Day message to unite and draw strength from each other to overcome...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bulk of fresh vaccines going to surge areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bulk of fresh vaccines going to surge areas


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sixty percent of the vaccines of Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNtech that arrived in the country recently are for “centers of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mobility still limited for senior citizens &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mobility still limited for senior citizens – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday reminded fully vaccinated senior citizens in general community quarantine and modified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Group urges release of critically ill political prisoner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group urges release of critically ill political prisoner


                              

                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We sincerely ask the government to release Jesus Alegre from prison for humanitarian reasons and let him fight for his life...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“We guarantee that the PNP will maintain heightened measures on border control points," Eleazar said, pointing to the increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to Pinoys: Emulate heroes amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Pinoys: Emulate heroes amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
After driving away Spanish colonizers 123 years ago, the Philippines is again struggling to gain freedom this time from COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate to evaluate government utilization of P82.5 billion for vaccination program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate to evaluate government utilization of P82.5 billion for vaccination program


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate will convene the Committee of the Whole to conduct a hearing on Tuesday to exercise its oversight function on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with