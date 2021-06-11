



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
gym
This September 8, 2020, photo shows a gym instructor in Quezon City amid the coronavirus lockdown in the city.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
NCR Plus: Gyms, non-contact indoor sports venues, museums can reopen

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 9:50am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has decided to allow more establishments in Metro Manila and nearby areas to reopen, Malacañang announced Friday. 



"The IATF on Thursday, June 10, 2021, allowed the opening of indoor non-contact sports venues with Safety Seal Certifications such as gyms, fitness studios, skating rinks, and racket sports courts in the NCR Plus areas at 30% venue capacity," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement. 





"Also allowed to open are historical sites and museums in the NCR Plus areas at 20% venue capacity following health and safety protocols and the approval of the local government unit where these sites may be situated." 



Roque said guided tours in historical sites and museums are still prohibited. 



General Community Quarantine with "heightened restrictions" was extended in Metro Manila until the end of June. 



Earlier this month, the IATF allowed travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble to vacation in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) until mid-June.



— with a report from The STAR 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      NCR
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 QC gov't to businesses: Require contact tracing app on entry for customers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QC gov't to businesses: Require contact tracing app on entry for customers


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
“After the contact tracers’ interview with our positive cases, we were able to trace these people who visited...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City to start A4 vaccinations today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City to start A4 vaccinations today


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government will start today the vaccination of economic and government frontliners or those belonging to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mass gatherings blamed for Eastern Visayas COVID-19 case surge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Eastern Visayas recorded 572 COVID-19 cases yesterday, the highest recorded in a day since last year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Davao Sur governor Cagas dies of COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Davao del Sur Gov. Douglas Cagas died of complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in Digos City yesterday. He was 77.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Whistle-blower eyes suit vs PNP vaccine sale
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The person who exposed the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots is considering filing counter-charges against the Philippine National Police for implicating her in the scam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Cebu lacks quarantine hotels for OFWs, ROFs&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Cebu lacks quarantine hotels for OFWs, ROFs’


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cebu province lacks hotels to serve as quarantine facilities for overseas Filipino workers and returning overseas Filipinos,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Senate panel OKs Metro Davao Development Authority bill
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate committee on local government has approved a bill seeking the creation of the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority in a bid to spur economic growth and hasten the delivery of services in the area...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Village chief faces raps for quarantine Violations
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The barangay captain of San Mariano in Sta. Marcela town in Apayao is facing charges for allegedly violating quarantine protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Variety of cultural, nature tours eyed to revive tourism in Bulacan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Variety of cultural, nature tours eyed to revive tourism in Bulacan


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Department of Tourism on Thursday said it is looking into promoting heritage, culinary eco and farm tourism in Bulacan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QCPD mulls personal grudge as motive behind shooting of QC couple
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QCPD mulls personal grudge as motive behind shooting of QC couple


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The QCPD chief also urged anyone who might have relevant information that will lead to the resolution of this case to report...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with