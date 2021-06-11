NCR Plus: Gyms, non-contact indoor sports venues, museums can reopen

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has decided to allow more establishments in Metro Manila and nearby areas to reopen, Malacañang announced Friday.

"The IATF on Thursday, June 10, 2021, allowed the opening of indoor non-contact sports venues with Safety Seal Certifications such as gyms, fitness studios, skating rinks, and racket sports courts in the NCR Plus areas at 30% venue capacity," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Also allowed to open are historical sites and museums in the NCR Plus areas at 20% venue capacity following health and safety protocols and the approval of the local government unit where these sites may be situated."

Roque said guided tours in historical sites and museums are still prohibited.

General Community Quarantine with "heightened restrictions" was extended in Metro Manila until the end of June.

Earlier this month, the IATF allowed travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble to vacation in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) until mid-June.

— with a report from The STAR