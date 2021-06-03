49% of Filipinos say 'worst is yet to come' on COVID-19 crisis â€” SWS

49% of Filipinos say 'worst is yet to come' on COVID-19 crisis — SWS

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos believe that the worst is yet to come on the country's COVID-19 crisis compared to last year, a Social Weather Stations survey has suggested.

Findings by the local pollster made public on Thursday showed 49% of its 1,200 adult respondents having a worsening outlook on the pandemic at home. This was up from the 31% in November 2020.

The survey ran from April 28 to May 2 and had a margin of error at ±3%. At that time, the "NCR Plus" bubble was still under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine as the country wrestled with a surge in COVID-19 infections that, despite waning, has continued to date.

"This is the highest since the 57% in July 2020," SWS noted. "Conversely, those saying 'the worst is behind us' fell from 69% i November 2020 to 50% in May 2021."

More residents in Metro Manila held the said belief since November 2020, or 22% last year to now at 50%, up by 28 points.

It rose too in Balance Luzon, or from 31% up by 23 points to 54%, Visayas from 32% increasing by 17 points to 49%, and Mindanao from 35% up by three points to 38%.

"On the other hand, those saying 'the worst is behind us' are now highest in Mindanao (62%), followed by the Visayas (51%), Metro Manila (49%), and Balance Luzon (45%)," SWS said.

The pollster added that those with a worsening view of the pandemic grew as well in terms of educational background.

It saw a 21-point increase among college graduates saying this, or from 35% now at 56%, 20 points up among junior high school graduates or from 29% to 49%, 16 points higher among elementary graduates or 33% to 49% as well, and 11 points higher also for non-elementary graduates or 29% to 40%.

Still, the percentage of adult Filipinos worried about contracting the COVID-19 was down by two points from 91% in November to 89% by May.

Broken down, some 70% said they are a great deal worried, 19% somewhat worried, and 11% a little or not worried at all that a family member may get infected.

SWS sought to explain that the worsening view on the pandemic is unrelated to the number of those worried of catching the disease.

It said too that this worry has remained high in all areas.

"The percentage of those a great deal/somewhat worried about catching COVID-19 stays highest in the Visayas (92%), followed by Mindanao (90%), Balance Luzon (88%), and Metro Manila (85%)," SWS added.

Respondents were asked: "Are you worried or not worried that you or someone in your immediate family might catch COVID-19?" and "Which of the following best describes your feelings about the COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines? Do you think..the worst is behind us or the worst is yet to come?"

SWS said the survey was done through in-person interviews, and the poll was non-commissioned.