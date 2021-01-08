#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SWS: 9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19
A worker wearing a personal protective suit disinfects escalators, as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
SWS: 9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 9:52am

Many unwilling to get vaccines, surveys also suggest

MANILA, Philippines — Nine in every 10 Filipinos were worried about contracting COVID-19 nearly a year since the country reported a case of the severe respiratory illness, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.

The survey, conducted from November 21 to 25, found that a record-high 91% of 1,500 adult respondents were concerned that they or their family members might catch COVID-19.

Broken down, 77% said they “worried a great deal,” 14% were “somewhat worried” and 3% answered they were “worried a little.”

Only 5% said they were “not worried” about getting the virus that has so far infected 482,083 and killed 9,356 people in the Philippines.

November’s figure surpassed the previous record of 87% in May 2020 when the polling firm first surveyed about it.

Worry about getting COVID-19 was highest in the Visayas at 96%, followed by Mindanao at 95%, Balance Luzon at 89% and Metro Manila at 85%. The capital region, which remains the epicenter of the local coronavirus outbreak, accounts for 44% of the country’s confirmed cases.

The worry level among women rose to a record-high 93% from 84% in September. It also rose among men from 85% to record-high 90%.

The survey also found that “Filipinos have always been more worried than Americans about catching COVID-19.” The United States accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 21.53 million and 364,691, respectively.

Health authorities are bracing for a post-holiday surge in cases and the new and more contagious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant currently sweeping the United Kingdom has not yet been detected in the country based on the analysis of recent samples but the Philippine Genome Center.

Experts warned that once it reaches the Philippines and eventually becomes the most prevalent variant in the country, it would lead to much higher number of infections.

Unwillingness to get COVID-19 jabs

While a vast majority expressed worry about contracting COVID-19, only 32% of Filipinos said they will allow themselves to get vaccinated, results of a separate Pulse Asia survey showed. Forty-seven percent said they are not willing to be inoculated with COVID-19 jabs, with 84% saying they were unsure of its safety.

Findings of the Pulse Asia poll differed significantly from that of an SWS survey conducted in September, which showed 66% of adult Filipinos were willing to receive COVID-19 jabs, while 31% were not.

A poll of OCTA Research also suggested that only 25% of the 600 respondents from Metro Manila are willing to be immunized against COVID-19.

The government faces the difficult task of conducting a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which relies heavily on public trust that vaccines are both safe and effective, after the botched dengue vaccination program. The highly-politicized controversy eroded public trust on vaccines, which took decades to establish, despite no established links of deaths resulting from Dengvaxia inoculation.

Vaccination czar Carlito Galvez Jr.  said the government wants to inoculate 50 million to 70 million Filipinos in 2021 alone as it hopes to close negotiations for 148 million doses with drugmakers this month. This target, however, depends on the global supply where 80% had already been procured by other nations.

So far, only 2.6 million doses of the vaccine developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca have been secured by the country from a P600-million donation by the private sector.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dacera died a natural death, claim four men accused in rape-slay case
By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Four of the 11 men accused in the alleged rape and death of flight attendant Christine Dacera maintained that there was no...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan seeks probe into Dacera case handling by PNP 'in rush' to clean image
17 hours ago
Members of the progressive group said the PNP giving unvetted and inaccurate information on the case along with its "premature...
Headlines
fbfb
3 franchise renewal measures lapse into law
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Measures renewing the franchises of three broadcasting entities and two utilities for 25 years have lapsed into law.
Headlines
fbfb
Why China is not in Philippines travel restriction list
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
China and other territories not yet verified by the World Health Organization for cases of the new variant of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Sticks, picks, shovels, walis tambo storm US Capitol
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
They were carrying sticks, picks, shovels, even guns – and at least one of them a “walis tambo” –...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
8 lawyers, Calida to debate on anti-terrorism law at January 19 oral arguments
By Kristine Joy Patag | 48 minutes ago
The oral arguments on the highly contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 are set on January 19.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte allies push Cha-cha
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Two senators want the Senate and the House of Representatives to convene the 18th Congress as a constituent assembly to introduce...
Headlines
fbfb
14 DPWH district engineers relieved
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Fourteen district engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways have been relieved in connection with allegations...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA to finish probe on PSG vaccination in 20 days
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration is looking at wrapping up in over two weeks its investigation into the unauthorized vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco: Congress can help amend SSS, PhilHealth laws
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco yesterday supported calls for the suspension of rate increases in the payment of Social Security...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with