PNP to crack down on illegal cockfighting after arrests
Police said Edwin Arnigo, 18, reportedly scuffled for the gun of Senior M/Sgt. Christopher Salcedo during a raid on a tupada game.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police directed local police units to intensify their operations against the holding of tupada or illegal cockfights in their areas.



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Gullermo Eleazar, PNP chief issued the order following the arrest of 17 persons, including a barangay captain, in Calamba, Laguna for holding a tupada and violating minimum public health safety protocols. 





This also comes on the heels of the shooting of 18-year-old Edwin Arnigo, a teenager with special needs who was shot by a police officer in Valenzuela City. 



“Illegal cockfighting is precisely what caused the tragic incident of Edwin Arnigo. Therefore, I am ordering all police commanders to launch a crackdown against thIs form of illegal activity,” said Eleazar.



What happened?



The police chief earlier claimed that Arnigo himself was one of the suspects in a cockfighting operation and was caught in the crossfire. Arnigo's family, however, said that the boy was only outside his house buying ice cream when cops showed up. 



Initial police accounts said that the boy lunged for the police officer's weapon and attempted to take his service weapon. The family also contested this, saying the teenager would not have done this as he was scared of policemen and had a certain sensitivity towards them.



PWD groups condemned the narrative of the police, saying it "has been used to explain every shooting involving teenagers."



"None of us in the [PWD] community give credence to that old, overused story," PWD Philippines told Philstar.com earlier.







PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar arrives at the wake of Edwin Arnigo, the 18-year-old with autism who was shot dead during a police operation last Sunday, to pay his respects and talk to the parents of the victim during a personal visit at the house of the family in Valenzuela City on Wednesday midnight, May 26, 2021.

The STAR/Miguel de Guzman









Violators recorded elsewhere



The PNP chief in his statement also expressed dismay that among the arrested violators in Laguna was a barangay captain. 



Laguna is part of the NCR Plus and remains under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.



“What's worse is that the barangay captain was part of it. It's embarrassing and disappointing that instead of putting a stop to it, he was the one who started it," he said. 



“I am also coordinating with the SILG Eduardo Año to give the PNP the clearance to immediately file cases against barangay officials where successful anti-tupada operations would be conducted,” he added.



To date, 1.19 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines. 



