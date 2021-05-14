#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOJ: People the ATC designates as terrorists may ask council for basis, delisting
This file photo shows the Department of Justice office.
Philstar.com/File photo

DOJ: People the ATC designates as terrorists may ask council for basis, delisting

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — People that the Anti-Terrorism Council designates as terrorists  may question their designation before the same body, Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay, also spokesperson for the council, said Friday.

On Thursday, the ATC released two resolutions that designated as terrorists 19 alleged leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army and ten other alleged members of “local terrorist groups.”

In an interview on Friday, Sugay told ANC’s "Matters of Fact" that those who feel they were unfairly designated can file a verified petition for delisting before the ATC.

“It’s a request for delisting. You can question the reason why you were designated in the first place. Maybe you can ask for a basis for the designation,” the DOJ official said.

The ATC’s resolution only cited “verified and validated information” in tagging the supposed members of the CPP’s Central Committee as terrorists for “planning, preparing, facilitating, conspiring, and inciting the commission of terrorism" as well as for recruiting members in terrorist organizations.

READ: Terrorist designation opens assets of Sison, others to AMLC scrutiny

Sugay added that the designated person "may also go to court to question it."

"He may file the necessary actions against the ATC seeking the setting aside of the designation or the resolution for designation against this person," he also said.

Under Rule 6.5 of the DOJ-crafted Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, a designated terrorist may request for delisting before the ATC within 15 days of the publication of their name.

Philstar.com has reached out to Sugay on the ATC’s internal processes of handling of verified requests for delisting, but he has yet to reply as of this story’s posting.

Due process?

Delisting of suspected terrorists is under Section 25 of the law. This is one of the provisions that came under scrutiny in the ongoing oral arguments at the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo raised that designation “affects the reputation both of person and property of designate.” He asked Assistant Solicitor General Marissa Galandines whether designation violates the due process clause under the Constitution.

Galandines asserted that designation is an executive proceeding that does not require notifying parties that they may be designated as terrorists. In past oral arguments settings, the government lawyer also assured justices that designation will not lead to arrests.

Sugay on Friday echoed Galandines’ statements that the designation of terrorists will not automatically lead to arrest, but should only trigger the powers of the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze their assets.

“A person may only be arrested for violation of the Anti-Terror Act when he is caught in flagrante delicto (in the act) or if a criminal complaint has been filed against him for violations anywhere from Sections 3 to 12 of the Anti-Terror Act,” he said.

Sugay also said: “Designation alone, it is our position, is not sufficient to result in the arrest of the designated person.”

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' in 'NCR Plus' until May 31
play
GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' in 'NCR Plus' until May 31
16 hours ago
'NCR Plus' will shift to General Community Quarantine starting May 15 until the end of the month, President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
2.2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine arriving
2.2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine arriving
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Philippines is expecting an additional 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility before the month ends,...
Headlines
fbfb
Finance chief 2020&rsquo;s highest paid Cabinet member
Finance chief 2020’s highest paid Cabinet member
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III took home the biggest paycheck among the members of President Duterte’s Cabinet...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin orders filing of protest over Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea
Locsin orders filing of protest over Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
With the recent sighting of at least 287 Chinese maritime militia vessels and warships in Philippine waters, Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson refuted Wednesday former Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ claim that she...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Data sharing platform can help communities locate, map flooded areas during disasters
Data sharing platform can help communities locate, map flooded areas during disasters
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 minutes ago
Aiming to empower citizens to report hazards at their fingertips, Indonesia-based Yayasan Peta Bencana (Disaster Map Foundation)...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says indebted to China for help; Philippine ships not leaving WPS
Duterte says indebted to China for help; Philippine ships not leaving WPS
2 hours ago
Duterte reiterated his "utang na loob" or indebtedness to China and his refusal to go to war with the regional power...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers: Terrorist designation gives petitioner legal standing to question ATA
Lawyers: Terrorist designation gives petitioner legal standing to question ATA
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council’s designation of peace consultant Rey Claro Casmabre as a terrorist has strengthened parties’...
Headlines
fbfb
In pandemic milestone, US lifts indoor mask guidance for vaccinated people
In pandemic milestone, US lifts indoor mask guidance for vaccinated people
By Issam Ahmed | 5 hours ago
The top US health agency on Thursday said it was lifting mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against...
Headlines
fbfb
'Crising' speeds up, now in vicinity of Lanao del Sur
'Crising' speeds up, now in vicinity of Lanao del Sur
5 hours ago
Tropical Depression "Crising" sped up and was spotted in the vicinity of Lanao del Sur, state weather bureau PAGASA...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with