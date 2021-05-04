#VACCINEWATCHPH
Galvez recommends priority areas for COVID-19 inoculation as vaccine delivery delays seen
Residents of Old Balara in Quezon City queue at the Old Balara Elementary school during the continuation of the vaccination program for A1 to A3 category on Monday, May 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Galvez recommends priority areas for COVID-19 inoculation as vaccine delivery delays seen

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s vaccine chief has recommended areas to be prioritized in the inoculation program as the country anticipates delays in vaccine deliveries due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

The devastating second wave in the South Asian nation, which is home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, is a blow to global vaccine distribution as the jabs produced by the Serum Institute of India represent the main supplies to the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative.

To address this, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. suggested that areas with a high number of infections, such as Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces, should be prioritized in receiving limited vaccine doses.

“Considering that we’re going to have a shortfall in our supply, we are recommending that we have prioritization,” Galvez said in a taped speech Monday evening.

“Meaning, we will look into areas with social and economic importance,” he added.

Galvez, who also serves the chief implementor of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, recommended the following priority areas for inoculation:

Luzon

  • Metro Manila
  • Calabarzon
  • Central Luzon
  • Baguio City
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Cagayan Valley

Visayas

  • Metro Cebu City
  • Bacolod City
  • Iloilo City
  • Central Visayas
  • Western Visayas
  • Eastern Visayas

Mindanao

  • Davao City
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Zamboanga City
  • General Santos City
  • Iligan City
  • Davao region
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Northern Mindanao

By prioritizing these areas for the vaccination drive, the government only needs to inoculate 50 to 60 million Filipinos to achieve herd immunity, Galvez said. The government’s initial plan was to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of 2021.

Since the start of the country’s vaccination program in March, over 1.6 million people have received first dose, while fewer than 300,000 are fully vaccinated.

The Philippines is combating a spike in infections that has raised its caseload to more than a million, including over 17,000 fatalities.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

May 3, 2021 - 10:24am

A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.

"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.

April 26, 2021 - 11:36am

A lawmaker files House Bill 9252 or the "Mandatory COVID-19 Immunization Act of 2021," seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for persons as determined by the Department of Health.

Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (Dasmariñas City, Cavite) proposes that the vaccination should be free at any government hospital or health center.

"As legislators we have a legal responsibility to pass a law to further prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of COVID-19 and address our present crisis. Mass vaccination has the power to end the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce the virus to a manageable risk and let normal life resume," the lawmaker says.

April 19, 2021 - 12:17pm

The Department of Health approves the resumption of the distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to persons below 60 years old.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says this was upon the recommendation of the country's Food and Drug Administration.

April 16, 2021 - 8:19am

As approved by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Priority Group A4 of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plan will include:

  • commuter transport (land, air and sea), including logistics
     
  • public and private wet and dry market vendors 
     
  • frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services 
     
  • workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products 
     
  • frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
     
  • frontline workers in private and government financial services 
     
  • frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments 
     
  • priests, rabbis, imams and other religious leaders 
     
  • security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors
     
  • frontline workers in private and government news media 
     
  • customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities
     
  • frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies 
     
  • overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within two months 
     
  • frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors
     
  • frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities 
     
  • frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel 
     
  • diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs personnel in consular operations 
     
  • Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure
