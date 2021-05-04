Galvez recommends priority areas for COVID-19 inoculation as vaccine delivery delays seen

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s vaccine chief has recommended areas to be prioritized in the inoculation program as the country anticipates delays in vaccine deliveries due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

The devastating second wave in the South Asian nation, which is home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, is a blow to global vaccine distribution as the jabs produced by the Serum Institute of India represent the main supplies to the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative.

To address this, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. suggested that areas with a high number of infections, such as Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces, should be prioritized in receiving limited vaccine doses.

“Considering that we’re going to have a shortfall in our supply, we are recommending that we have prioritization,” Galvez said in a taped speech Monday evening.

“Meaning, we will look into areas with social and economic importance,” he added.

Galvez, who also serves the chief implementor of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, recommended the following priority areas for inoculation:

Luzon

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Central Luzon

Baguio City

Cordillera Administrative Region

Cagayan Valley

Visayas

Metro Cebu City

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Central Visayas

Western Visayas

Eastern Visayas

Mindanao

Davao City

Cagayan de Oro City

Zamboanga City

General Santos City

Iligan City

Davao region

Zamboanga Peninsula

Northern Mindanao

By prioritizing these areas for the vaccination drive, the government only needs to inoculate 50 to 60 million Filipinos to achieve herd immunity, Galvez said. The government’s initial plan was to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of 2021.

Since the start of the country’s vaccination program in March, over 1.6 million people have received first dose, while fewer than 300,000 are fully vaccinated.

The Philippines is combating a spike in infections that has raised its caseload to more than a million, including over 17,000 fatalities.