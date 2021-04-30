Philippines to host 2021 WTTC Global Summit in October

MANILA, Philippines — The World Travel and Tourism Council once again announced that the Philippines has been selected as the next country to host the WTTC Global Summit in October this year.

WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the council’s global summit in Cancun, Mexico.

“I would like to formally announce our next host, the Philippines, and I am inviting you all to continue with the recovery of our sector in Manila. We are very dedicated to ensure safety, and we will continue to monitor the situation carefully. I look forward to seeing you all,” Guevara said.

In October last year, Nigel David, WTTC Regional Director for Asia Pacific and Middle East also made the similar announcement at the opening of Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Conference Online.

The Department of Tourism and its attached marketing and promotions agency, Tourism Promotions Board welcomed the announcement on Thursday.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat then invited all the partners to the next summit which is eyed to boost the tourism industry greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We, your Philippine partners in tourism, are eager to share our hopes, dreams and plans for our industry, [and are] ready to do our share in the global effort to overcome and break down barriers in this new dynamic, and unpredictable tourism landscape,” Tourism Secretary Puyat said.

The event is also seen to help the MICE industry bounce back from the pandemic consequence with the country’s strategies to position the country as the MICE hub in Asia.

The DOT said the WTTC Global Summit “will create an avenue for the private sector and local tourism industry stakeholders to consider bigger markets and present an immense opportunity to network and link up with international partners.”

Puyat last year said "the event is set to generate substantial investments as CEOs and presidents attending the summit are looking for investment areas and opportunities to expand their businesses and strengthen their market presence in the region."



“Through our determination and dedication to this sector, tourism will once again be the driver of socio-economic growth, and improve the lives of millions of people around the world while championing sustainability. We will recover as one, and we will travel once again,” Secretary Puyat said.

The three-day WTTC Global Summit is an annual event that gathers over 800 delegates composed of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), presidents, and chairpersons of the largest and most prominent international travel and tourism companies from airlines, hotels and resorts, travel agencies, tour companies, global distribution system, transportation and allied enterprises.

It is also attended by tourism ministers and officials from international organizations, such as the United Nations World Travel Organization.

During the summit, tourism delegates are discussing the opportunities, challenges and issues facing the industry and draw up concrete solutions pursued across countries and regions through private and public sector collaboration.

This summit allows delegates to formulate global tourism policies and agenda.