Philippines is 2021 WTTC Summit host country

MANILA, Philippines — The World Travel and Tourism Council announced that the Philippines was chosen to host the 2021 WTTC Global Summit.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to the key MICE Industry with the news that in 2021, WTTC will host two global summits, the rearranged summit held over from this year in Cancun, Mexico, and more importantly, the global summit to be held in Manila later next year,” Nigel David, WTTC Regional Director for Asia Pacific and Middle East announced at the opening of Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Conference Online.

The WTTC Global Summit, an annual event that gathers over 800 delegates composed of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Presidents, and Chairpersons of the largest and most prominent international travel and tourism companies, is slated on the fourth quarter next year.

It is likewise attended by tourism ministers, officials from international organizations including the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

The Department of Tourism welcomed this announcement.

The event creates an avenue for the Philippine private sector and local tourism industry stakeholders and presents an opportunity to network with international partners and global distribution networks.

“The Philippines is honored to have been selected as the host country for the WTTC Global Summit, as it strengthens our MICE campaign and affirms our continuing strategies to position the Philippines as the MICE hub in Asia,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

The DOT through its attached marketing and promotions agency, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), has identified the MICE industry as a sector that can help hasten the country’s economic recovery through visitor expenditure and its contribution to employment.

Puyat said the hosting of the WTTC Global Summit will allow the Philippines to demonstrate its commitment amid the global concerns on health and safety, environmental sustainability and local community engagement in tourist destinations.

“The country also hopes to share success stories on the rehabilitation of tourist sites and contribute to shaping future policies, directions and programs to better manage tourism destinations and create opportunities for community livelihood and sustainable jobs, such as farm and rural tourism,” the tourism chief said.

The three-day global summit allows delegates to discuss opportunities, challenges and issues facing the industry and draw up concrete solutions pursued across countries and regions through private and public sector collaboration. They then formulate global tourism policies and agenda that shape the future of travel, tourism in regions and destinations.

The tourism chief is hopeful that the event will make the country the “center for a global exchange of knowledge, culture, investment and tourism.”

“Most importantly, the event is set to generate substantial investments as CEOs and Presidents attending the Summit are looking for investment areas and opportunities to expand their businesses and strengthen their market presence in the region,” she said.

The global hosting of the country was announced a month after the same world tourism body gave the DOT a SafeTravels Stamp in recognition of its adoption of “health and hygiene global standardized protocols” that will ensure safe travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.