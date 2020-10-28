#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines is 2021 WTTC Summit host country
Life’s a beach: The Philippine booth at ITB Berlin designed by Kenneth Cobonpue shows an alluring vision of Palawan.
Photos by Juan Wyns
Philippines is 2021 WTTC Summit host country
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 9:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The World Travel and Tourism Council announced that the Philippines was chosen to host the 2021 WTTC Global Summit.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to the key MICE Industry with the news that in 2021, WTTC will host two global summits, the rearranged summit held over from this year in Cancun, Mexico, and more importantly, the global summit to be held in Manila later next year,” Nigel David, WTTC Regional Director for Asia Pacific and Middle East announced at the opening of Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Conference Online.

The WTTC Global Summit, an annual event that gathers over 800 delegates composed of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Presidents, and Chairpersons of the largest and most prominent international travel and tourism companies, is slated on the fourth quarter next year.

It is likewise attended by tourism ministers, officials from international organizations including the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

The Department of Tourism welcomed this announcement.

The event creates an avenue for the Philippine private sector and local tourism industry stakeholders and presents an opportunity to network with international partners and global distribution networks.

“The Philippines is honored to have been selected as the host country for the WTTC Global Summit, as it strengthens our MICE campaign and affirms our continuing strategies to position the Philippines as the MICE hub in Asia,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

The DOT through its attached marketing and promotions agency, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), has identified the MICE industry as a sector that can help hasten the country’s economic recovery through visitor expenditure and its contribution to employment.

Puyat said the hosting of the WTTC Global Summit will allow the Philippines to demonstrate its commitment amid the global concerns on health and safety, environmental sustainability and local community engagement in tourist destinations.

“The country also hopes to share success stories on the rehabilitation of tourist sites and contribute to shaping future policies, directions and programs to better manage tourism destinations and create opportunities for community livelihood and sustainable jobs, such as farm and rural tourism,” the tourism chief said.

The three-day global summit allows delegates to discuss opportunities, challenges and issues facing the industry and draw up concrete solutions pursued across countries and regions through private and public sector collaboration.  They then formulate global tourism policies and agenda that shape the future of travel, tourism in regions and destinations.

The tourism chief is hopeful that the event will make the country the “center for a global exchange of knowledge, culture, investment and tourism.”

“Most importantly, the event is set to generate substantial investments as CEOs and Presidents attending the Summit are looking for investment areas and opportunities to expand their businesses and strengthen their market presence in the region,” she said.

The global hosting of the country was announced a month after the same world tourism body gave the DOT a SafeTravels Stamp in recognition of its adoption of “health and hygiene global standardized protocols” that will ensure safe travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM TPB UNWTO WTTC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
House panels want charges vs Duque, Morales over PhilHealth mess
1 day ago
(Updated 7:04 p.m.) The House panels on public accounts and on good government and public accountability approved their committee...
Headlines
fbfb
Psychological violence: Cheating husband gets 8 years
By Evelyn Macairan | 22 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed a Court of Appeals ruling that a wife suffered psychological violence because her husband cheated...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 375,180 with 2,053 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The areas with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases were Caloocan City with 108, Quezon City with 103, Negros Occidental...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson: Senate to summon military officials, Gabriela over red-tagging
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
(Updated) Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. and other military officials will soon face a Senate panel over "warnings" and accusations...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Cops, soldiers in Davao journalist's 'mistaken' arrest cleared by Ombudsman
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Police and military officers behind the arrest of Davao-based journalist Margarita Valle in 2019 over mistaken identity were...
Headlines
fbfb
Tropical depression outside PAR could hit Bicol as typhoon by Undas
4 hours ago
The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility could soon intensify into a typhoon that may landfall...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs given 60 days to comply with road-clearing program
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"The deadline is January 15, 2021. Our LGUs have two months to continue road clearing programs in their area. If an LGU...
Headlines
fbfb
Cities balk at proposal for LGUs to give aid to evicted informal settlers
4 hours ago
The League of Cities of the Philippines balked at a proposal for local government units to provide aid to evicted informal...
Headlines
fbfb
More youth groups ask SC to void proclamation of Duterte Youth rep
4 hours ago
This is the second petition challenging the legality of Rep. Ducielle Cardema’s proclamation as representative of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with