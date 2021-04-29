#VACCINEWATCHPH
With 8,276 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 1,028,738
A COVID-19 patient is taken to the emergency section of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical center in Marikina City on April 26, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

With 8,276 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 1,028,738

(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippines on Thursday recorded 8,276 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,028,738.

What's new today?

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio 

State media told to show Philippines &lsquo;faring better&rsquo; in COVID-19 response
State media told to show Philippines ‘faring better’ in COVID-19 response
By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
The head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office's News and Information Bureau defends the instruction, saying...
Duterte extends MECQ in 'NCR Plus' to May 14
play
Duterte extends MECQ in 'NCR Plus' to May 14
20 hours ago
'NCR Plus' remains in Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine in May, President Rodrigo Duterte announced.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines receives 500K more Sinovac doses
Philippines receives 500K more Sinovac doses
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The shipment landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:05 a.m. through a Cebu Pacific flight.
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana: China encroaching on Philippine waters
Lorenzana: China encroaching on Philippine waters
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana countered China’s latest claims of sovereignty over islands and features in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;No sufficient evidence showing Ivermectin can treat COVID-19&rsquo;
‘No sufficient evidence showing Ivermectin can treat COVID-19’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
After re-evaluating new evidence on Ivermectin, experts have found that there is still no sufficient evidence that the anti-parasitic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Start of local ivermectin trial eyed by end-May or early June
Start of local ivermectin trial eyed by end-May or early June
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 minutes ago
The local ivermectin trial—ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte—could run for six months, said Dr. Jaime...
Headlines
fbfb
PCSO's Sandra Cam surrenders over murder cases, PNP chief confirms
PCSO's Sandra Cam surrenders over murder cases, PNP chief confirms
1 hour ago
“As a matter of procedure, the PNP will report Cam’s arrest to the Court for proper disposition,” Sinas...
Headlines
fbfb
Distance learning taking toll on teachers' physical, mental health &mdash; poll
Distance learning taking toll on teachers' physical, mental health — poll
1 hour ago
Most teachers in a survey with 6,731 respondents said distance learning is taking a toll on their physical and mental we...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: Giving out ivermectin 'on its face' a violation, but arrests up to enforcers
DOJ: Giving out ivermectin 'on its face' a violation, but arrests up to enforcers
2 hours ago
Distribution of ivermectin “on its face” is a violation of the Food and Drug Administration law, said Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't urged to find way to regularize thousands of contractual state workers
Gov't urged to find way to regularize thousands of contractual state workers
2 hours ago
For Recto, it is high time for the government's mass of eligible casual employees to be granted a pathway to jobs...
Headlines
fbfb
