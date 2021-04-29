With 8,276 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 1,028,738
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday recorded 8,276 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,028,738.
Active cases: 69,354 or 6.7% of the total
Recoveries: 6,636, pushing total to 942,239
Deaths: 114, bringing total to 17,145
What's new today?
Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until May 14, President Rodrigo Duterte decided. Santiago City in Isabela province, as well as the provinces of Quirino and Abra will remain under MECQ for the whole of May.
Another half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech have arrived in the Philippines.
After re-evaluating new evidence on Ivermectin, experts have found that there is still no sufficient evidence that the anti-parasitic drug can cure COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday.
Beijing and Moscow have stepped up "state-sponsored disinformation" campaigns denigrating Western-developed vaccines against Covid while promoting their own, the European Union said.
Rep. John Rey Tiangco (Navotas) announced Wednesday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
