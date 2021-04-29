#VACCINEWATCHPH
Navotas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
Rep. John Rey Tiangco (Navotas) during a distribution of cash aid to 1,000 residents of the city.
Release/Rep. John Rey Tiangco

(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. John Rey Tiangco (Navotas) announced Wednesday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tiangco previously said that his antigen test results showed that he had contracted the virus and took an RT-PCR test to confirm the findings.

“Sa kabila ng lahat ng aking pag-iingat, hindi pa rin po ako nakaligtas sa virus na ito,” he said on Facebook. “Sabi nga nila, OA ako dahil doble-doble ang aking face mask, di ako umiinom o kumakain kapag nasa labas, at nagbibihis at naliligo agad pagdating ng bahay.”

(Despite my precautions, I still was not spared by this virus. They say that I’m overreacting because I double-mask, I don’t drink or eat when I’m outside and I dress up and shower immediately when I get back home.)

Tiangco did not say if he is experiencing symptoms, but said in a previous announcement that he is feeling well and is quarantining.

The lawmaker assured that he will continue doing his work despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

Tiangco joins the growing list of incumbent House lawmakers who contracted the coronavirus, which includes former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte), Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte), Edgar Erice (Caloocan), Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong (Negros Oriental).

Two lawmakers in the 18th Congress — Rep. Francisco Datol (Senior Citizens party-list) and Rep. Ditas Ramos (Sorsogon) — have died due to COVID-19. — Xave Gregorio

