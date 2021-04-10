Duterte's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 last month

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 2:52 p.m.) Presidential spokesman Harry Roque has been admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19 after announcing that he recovered from the virus last month.

He confirmed this to The STAR while noting that "COVID-19 is more transmissible now so we have to do extra precaution.”

"I am asking for your sincerest prayers to all afflicted with Covid 19 in the country and around the world. God bless and protect us all,” Duterte’s spokesman added.

A copy of a document confirming Roque's hospitalization on April 9, 2021 was also obtained by News5.

A News5 source sent this to confirm reports that Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque was rushed to the hospital last night due to COVID 19 infection. @News5PH @onenewsph pic.twitter.com/St9fDMF4lQ — Dale De Vera (@dqdevera) April 10, 2021

Roque first announced on March 15 that he tested positive for COVID-19 but declined to show his test results, sparking speculation as to the true status of his heath.

He said the test was administered on March 14 after he traveled to Ilocos Norte on March 12 and to Negros Oriental and Davao City on March 11.

The presidential spokesman at the time maintained that he was asymptomatic.

On March 25, he announced on Facebook that he has recovered and was leaving the Summit Hotel Oplan Kalinga Isolation Center.

He resumed his regular press briefings at the Malacañang New Executive Building on March 27.

— Bella Perez-Rubio