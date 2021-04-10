#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duterte's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 last month
In this September 7, 2020, screengrab, presidential spokesman Harry Roque holds a virtual briefing while in isolation.
PTV screengrab

Duterte's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 last month

(Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 2:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 2:52 p.m.) Presidential spokesman Harry Roque has been admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19 after announcing that he recovered from the virus last month. 

He confirmed this to The STAR while noting that "COVID-19 is more transmissible now so we have to do extra precaution.”

"I am asking for your sincerest prayers to all afflicted with Covid 19 in the country and around the world. God bless and protect us all,” Duterte’s spokesman added.

A copy of a document confirming Roque's hospitalization on April 9, 2021 was also obtained by News5.

Roque first announced on March 15 that he tested positive for COVID-19 but declined to show his test results, sparking speculation as to the true status of his heath.

He said the test was administered on March 14 after he traveled to Ilocos Norte on March 12 and to Negros Oriental and Davao City on March 11.

The presidential spokesman at the time maintained that he was asymptomatic.

On March 25, he announced on Facebook that he has recovered and was leaving the Summit Hotel Oplan Kalinga Isolation Center.

He resumed his regular press briefings at the Malacañang New Executive Building on March 27.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 HARRY ROQUE MALACAÃ‘ANG NOVEL COROANVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Only 35 million Pinoys need vaccination for herd immunity&rsquo;
‘Only 35 million Pinoys need vaccination for herd immunity’
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The country may only need to vaccinate 35 million Filipinos and not 70 million as generally held by experts to achieve herd...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca defends vaccine
AstraZeneca defends vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Citing reviews from the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and European Medicines Agency,...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese missile boats drive away Filipino TV crew in West Philippine Sea
Chinese missile boats drive away Filipino TV crew in West Philippine Sea
1 day ago
ABS-CBN News' Chiara Zambrano reported that she and her crew were supposed to visit Ayungin Shoal, where the Philippine Navy...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines records new record-high 178,351 active cases, 401 fatalities
Philippines records new record-high 178,351 active cases, 401 fatalities
23 hours ago
(Updated) The Philippines on Friday logged 12,225 new COVID-19 cases, pushing national caseload to 840,554.
Headlines
fbfb
Time to reopen economy?
Time to reopen economy?
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
It may now be time to reopen the economy following the two-week imposition of the strictest quarantine classification in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
OCTA Research recommends week-long ECQ extension
OCTA Research recommends week-long ECQ extension
19 minutes ago
While noting some improvement from late March, a member of the OCTA Research Team warned that if infections continue to rise...
Headlines
fbfb
#ISAngKilosBayan: Addressing the vaccine confidence gap
#ISAngKilosBayan: Addressing the vaccine confidence gap
By Johanna Amancio | 1 hour ago
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine government began to roll out its immunization campaign to combat...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA to raise chasing of TV crew off West Philippine Sea with China 'if proven to be true'
DFA to raise chasing of TV crew off West Philippine Sea with China 'if proven to be true'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Footage of the incident has already been aired by ABS-CBN but DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy...
Headlines
fbfb
Daily death toll hits all-time high at 401
Daily death toll hits all-time high at 401
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Philippines logged its all-time high number of COVID-19 deaths yesterday at 401, with the surge in cases driving the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hails heroism of &lsquo;troops&rsquo; in war vs COVID-19
Duterte hails heroism of ‘troops’ in war vs COVID-19
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte underscored in yesterday’s commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) the selfless display...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with