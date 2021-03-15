Duterte's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque disclosed Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a briefing, Roque said he received the results of his COVID-19 test taken on March 14, in his office shortly before noon. He said since he received the results while he is in office, he decided to proceed with the briefing through zoom where he conducts the conference alone.

Roque said he may have undergone three RT-PCR tests per week, as this is required when he joins President Rodrigo Duterte. The test on Sunday was taken in preparatory for Monday's coronavirus task force meeting with the chief executive.

The presidential spokesperson was just in Ilocos Norte last week, March 12, for a briefing, but Roque said that he tested negative on March 10. He took a test last week to join President Rodrigo Duterte in the unveiling of projects in Dumaguete Airport in Negros Oriental on March 11.

He advised those who came in close contact with him to quarantine.

Roque also conducted a briefing in Davao City on March 11 and then in Cebu City on March 4, for a press conference. The presidential spokesperson said he has been routinely undergoing COVID-19 tests as part of protocols.

Roque is the latest top government official to have contracted the novel coronavirus. Over the weekend, Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Wilkins Villanueva announced they also tested positive for COVID-19.

Sinas and Villanueva were supposed to attend Senate inquiry into the deadly shootout between police and PDEA agents in Quezon City in February. — Kristine Joy Patag