Erap's condition steadily improving, Jinggoy says

MANILA, Philippines — The condition of former President Joseph Estrada, who has been hospitalized for COVID-19, continues to improve, his son former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said Friday.

“We are happy to report that my father seems to be responding well to treatment as his condition has steadily improved,” Jinggoy said in the fourth medical bulletin he shared on his father’s health.

He added his father is now slowly being weaned off ventilator support, and his other organ functions are stable.

The former president was put on a mechanical ventilator on April 6 as his pneumonia worsened.

“Please continue to pray that he recovers completely from this devastating disease and that no new complications set back his progress,” Jinggoy added.

— Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Xave Gregorio