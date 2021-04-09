#VACCINEWATCHPH
Erap's condition steadily improving, Jinggoy says
This undated file photo shows former President Joseph Estrada.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo

Erap's condition steadily improving, Jinggoy says

(Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The condition of former President Joseph Estrada, who has been hospitalized for COVID-19, continues to improve, his son former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said Friday.

“We are happy to report that my father seems to be responding well to treatment as his condition has steadily improved,” Jinggoy said in the fourth medical bulletin he shared on his father’s health.

He added his father is now slowly being weaned off ventilator support, and his other organ functions are stable.

The former president was put on a mechanical ventilator on April 6 as his pneumonia worsened.

“Please continue to pray that he recovers completely from this devastating disease and that no new complications set back his progress,” Jinggoy added.

The family rushed Estrada to the hospital on March 28. The former president, who is turning 84 on April 19, was put on a mechanical ventilator on April 6 as his pneumonia worsened.

The family rushed Estrada, who is turning 84 on April 19, to the hospital on March 28. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Xave Gregorio

