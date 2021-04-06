#VACCINEWATCHPH
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, then Manila mayor Erap Estrada files his certificate of candidacy for reelection at the Comelec office in Aroceros, Manila.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo

Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens

(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Joseph Estrada has been placed on a ventilator as his pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsened, his son former Senator Jinggoy Estrada announced Tuesday.

“My father’s condition suffered a setback as his pneumonia worsened,” the younger Estrada said on his Facebook account. “Because of this and the resulting increase in oxygen requirement, his doctors decided to place him on mechanical ventilation.”

“This was done to improve oxygen delivery as well as to prevent the tiring of his respiratory mechanism,” he added.

#2 MEDICAL BULLETIN OF FMR. PRES. JOSEPH EJERCITO ESTRADA: Yesterday, my father’s condition suffered a setback as his...

Posted by JE Estrada on Monday, April 5, 2021

Two days ago, Jinggoy reported that the former president who also served as Manila mayor was sedated and transferred to the intensive care unit for closer observation.

Back then, he said Estrada only needed to be placed on high flow oxygen support and that there was no need for him to be put on a ventilator.

Former Senator JV Ejercito, another son of Estrada, said that his father was recovering “very well” in the past few days before his pneumonia suddenly worsened.

“COVID is unpredictable,” Ejercito said. “Your prayers would mean a lot.” — Xave Gregorio

