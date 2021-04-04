#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Bishopâ€™s Easter message: Do not lose hope
In a statement, Pabillo said the faithful should not lose hope amid all the hardships that they have to encounter, as he likened the people’s suffering to the ordeal of Jesus Christ when he was crucified.
File photo/Archdiocese of Manila - Office of Communications

Bishop’s Easter message: Do not lose hope

(The Philippine Star) - April 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the struggles and difficulties of the Filipino people brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo reminded the faithful that Easter Sunday brings a message of hope.

In a statement, Pabillo said the faithful should not lose hope amid all the hardships that they have to encounter, as he likened the people’s suffering to the ordeal of Jesus Christ when he was crucified.

“So Easter is not only about Jesus. It is also about us. Jesus is the guarantee that a new and better day is coming. Let us not lose hope. We continue to strive because we know, with God’s help, that we shall overcome,” Pabillo said.

“Praise God who gives us victory over death, over sickness, over evil. This is the real meaning of Easter,” he added.

Pabillo said that Easter is the assurance of victory, which can be seen through acts of love and sacrifices for others.

He added that the assurance of victory can be witnessed among the heroic acts of the medical frontliners who risk their lives and the safety of their loved ones to ensure that every COVID-19 patient will be saved despite being inadequately compensated.

“We see this among family members who comfort and serve those of their families who are sick. We admire the daily wage earners who continue to work, putting themselves to daily risk, to support their families,” he added.

Pabillo said that God will reward all acts of love and sacrifice as he blesses all the good that is being done to human beings.

BISHOP EASTER SUNDAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ECQ in &lsquo;NCR Plus&rsquo; extended for 1 week
play
ECQ in ‘NCR Plus’ extended for 1 week
6 hours ago
Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces will be under enhanced community quarantine for one more week as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines at 165,715 as DOH logs 12,576 new infections
Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines at 165,715 as DOH logs 12,576 new infections
8 hours ago
(Updated 4:25 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 12,576 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections...
Headlines
fbfb
In forceful statement, Lorenzana repeats demand for Chinese vessels to leave West Philippine Sea
In forceful statement, Lorenzana repeats demand for Chinese vessels to leave West Philippine Sea
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reiterated Saturday his demand for Chinese vessels to leave the West Philippine Sea, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH, in partnership with UN agencies, to set up more tents in Metro Manila hospitals
DOH, in partnership with UN agencies, to set up more tents in Metro Manila hospitals
7 hours ago
The Department of Health on Saturday said it will fast-track the delivery and set up of modular tents for hospitals across...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators urge PhilHealth to cover hospital tent fees amid reports of overcharging
Senators urge PhilHealth to cover hospital tent fees amid reports of overcharging
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
Six senators on Saturday asked the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to swiftly amend its policy on hospital tent coverage...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Orthopedic Center shuts OPD as COVID-19 downs 117 personnel
Orthopedic Center shuts OPD as COVID-19 downs 117 personnel
By Emmanuel Tupas | 54 minutes ago
The sweeping transmission of COVID-19 among its staff has forced the Philippine Orthopedic Center in Quezon City to operate...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth clarifies policy on isolation tents
PhilHealth clarifies policy on isolation tents
By Sheila Crisostomo | 54 minutes ago
Pandemic victims placed in “community isolation unit tents” not accredited by the Philippine Health Insurance...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd urged to step up probe on sagot-for-sale
DepEd urged to step up probe on sagot-for-sale
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 54 minutes ago
The Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education as well as academic institutions should step up probing...
Headlines
fbfb
Bishop&rsquo;s Easter message: Do not lose hope
Bishop’s Easter message: Do not lose hope
54 minutes ago
Amid the struggles and difficulties of the Filipino people brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila apostolic administrator...
Headlines
fbfb
Bong Go echoes Duterte’s intent for Philippine vaccine institute
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go urged the government to invest in building local manufacturing capabilities to eventually veer away from the country’s reliance on the international market for vaccines.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with