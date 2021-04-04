Bishopâ€™s Easter message: Do not lose hope

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the struggles and difficulties of the Filipino people brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo reminded the faithful that Easter Sunday brings a message of hope.

In a statement, Pabillo said the faithful should not lose hope amid all the hardships that they have to encounter, as he likened the people’s suffering to the ordeal of Jesus Christ when he was crucified.

“So Easter is not only about Jesus. It is also about us. Jesus is the guarantee that a new and better day is coming. Let us not lose hope. We continue to strive because we know, with God’s help, that we shall overcome,” Pabillo said.

“Praise God who gives us victory over death, over sickness, over evil. This is the real meaning of Easter,” he added.

Pabillo said that Easter is the assurance of victory, which can be seen through acts of love and sacrifices for others.

He added that the assurance of victory can be witnessed among the heroic acts of the medical frontliners who risk their lives and the safety of their loved ones to ensure that every COVID-19 patient will be saved despite being inadequately compensated.

“We see this among family members who comfort and serve those of their families who are sick. We admire the daily wage earners who continue to work, putting themselves to daily risk, to support their families,” he added.

Pabillo said that God will reward all acts of love and sacrifice as he blesses all the good that is being done to human beings.