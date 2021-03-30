#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
No PhilHealth ID Number? You can still be vaccinated vs COVID-19
A health worker holds up a vial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of vaccinations for health workers at a hospital in Manila on March 1, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

No PhilHealth ID Number? You can still be vaccinated vs COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should know and have their identification number issued by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. ready before receiving COVID-19 shots, the state health insurer said Tuesday.

In a statement, PhilHealth President and CEO Dante Gierran said members should know and keep their PhilHealth Identification Number “to avoid delays and problems during vaccination.”

Memorandum 2021-0099 of the health department states that potential vaccine recipients must register using their unique identifiers. The PhilHealth ID number is one of them.

What about those who forgot their PIN or who are not members of PhilHealth?

According to the DOH memorandum, unique identifiers also include “but [are] not limited to full name and birthday, PhilHealth Identification Number, system generated alphanumeric or QR or unique codes, or similar.”

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. also said they can present any valid ID.

“They can use all their IDs and we saw that PhilSys is also mobilizing its units to catch up with our vaccination program. There will be no problem for as long as there is pre-screening and pre-listing so we can validate if they are from the area. They can also use office IDs,” Galvez said in a briefing Tuesday.

How to know your PIN or register with PhilHealth

“For those who do not know their PIN or not yet registered with PhilHealth, they should coordinate with any PhilHealth office or call us so we can provide them their PIN or facilitate their registration,” Gierran said.

PhilHealth members can verify their PIN through any of the following:

  • Call (02) 8441-7442 during office hours
  • Send an SMS to its callback channel 0921-630-0009 using the format “PHIC callback PIN VERIF mobile number or Metro Manila landline details of your concern"
  • Members can also visit any Local Health Insurance Office or PhilHealth Express near them

Those still unregistered with PhilHealth need to fill out the PhilHealth Member Registration (PMRF) form that can be downloaded here.

The filled-out PMRF along with a scanned copy or clear photo of any of the member’s valid IDs can be sent to actioncenter@philhealth.gov.ph with the subject: "Register Name City/Province, Region"

An assigned PIN will be sent to the email address indicated in the registration form. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel Tuesday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the one week ECQ in the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
20 hours ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
play
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"It's simple mathematics. Why would they go out if they won't earn?"
Headlines
fbfb
Calida's motions for extension defer SC resolution on halting anti-terrorism law
Calida's motions for extension defer SC resolution on halting anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General’s motions for extension to answer the push for a temporary stop on the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Extending the lockdown in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces is the "absolute last resort," Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines &lsquo;profoundly dismayed&rsquo; as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
Philippines ‘profoundly dismayed’ as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday expressed alarm over the violence in Myanmar but again stopped short of condemning the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED eyes more universities as vaccination centers
CHED eyes more universities as vaccination centers
3 hours ago
More universities could soon become sites for the country's COVID-19 vaccination program, the Commission on Higher Education...
Headlines
fbfb
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
3 hours ago
The government’s coronavirus task force will meet on Saturday to discuss whether the Enhanced Community Quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos would prevail over the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte warned of "bleak months" ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with