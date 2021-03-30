No PhilHealth ID Number? You can still be vaccinated vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should know and have their identification number issued by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. ready before receiving COVID-19 shots, the state health insurer said Tuesday.

In a statement, PhilHealth President and CEO Dante Gierran said members should know and keep their PhilHealth Identification Number “to avoid delays and problems during vaccination.”

Memorandum 2021-0099 of the health department states that potential vaccine recipients must register using their unique identifiers. The PhilHealth ID number is one of them.

What about those who forgot their PIN or who are not members of PhilHealth?

According to the DOH memorandum, unique identifiers also include “but [are] not limited to full name and birthday, PhilHealth Identification Number, system generated alphanumeric or QR or unique codes, or similar.”

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. also said they can present any valid ID.

“They can use all their IDs and we saw that PhilSys is also mobilizing its units to catch up with our vaccination program. There will be no problem for as long as there is pre-screening and pre-listing so we can validate if they are from the area. They can also use office IDs,” Galvez said in a briefing Tuesday.

How to know your PIN or register with PhilHealth

“For those who do not know their PIN or not yet registered with PhilHealth, they should coordinate with any PhilHealth office or call us so we can provide them their PIN or facilitate their registration,” Gierran said.

PhilHealth members can verify their PIN through any of the following:

Call (02) 8441-7442 during office hours

Send an SMS to its callback channel 0921-630-0009 using the format “PHIC callback PIN VERIF mobile number or Metro Manila landline details of your concern"

Members can also visit any Local Health Insurance Office or PhilHealth Express near them

Those still unregistered with PhilHealth need to fill out the PhilHealth Member Registration (PMRF) form that can be downloaded here.

The filled-out PMRF along with a scanned copy or clear photo of any of the member’s valid IDs can be sent to actioncenter@philhealth.gov.ph with the subject: "Register Name City/Province, Region"

An assigned PIN will be sent to the email address indicated in the registration form. — Gaea Katreena Cabico