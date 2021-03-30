Bumper-to-bumper traffic along Marcos Highway at the boundary of Marikina and Antipolo cities in Rizal as police flag down motorists on the first day of the reimplementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces on Monday, March 29, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Philippines logs 9,296 more coronavirus infections, caseload now at 741,181
(Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 9,296 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 741,181.
- Active cases: 124,680 or 16.8% of the total
- Recoveries: 103, pushing total to 603,310
- Deaths: 5, bringing total to 13,191
What's new today?
- The Department of Health has recommended extending the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces — NCR+— for another week to slow down the surge in COVID-19 cases.
- President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night announced that provinces outside the NCR+ bubble in the country will revert to stricter quarantine status in April as he admitted that the Philippines is almost "back to zero" in its pandemic response.
- Duterte on Monday night also announced that he will allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccines themselves but the existing requirement to enter into tripartite deals with the national government will likely continue to slow the acquisition of the badly-needed jabs, senators warned.
- Commuters in the NCR+ bubble will find themselves stranded in the coming days with other transportation modes going into maintenance, the national police warned.
- The transportation department has rolled out free rides on public utility vehicles on 44 routes for authorized persons outside residences or essential workers.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
