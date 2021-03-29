#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Three weeks after bloody Calabarzon raids, labor leader shot dead in Laguna
This photo handout from Kilusang Mayo Uno shows labor leader Dandy Miguel in a press conference at the Commission on Human Rights on March 15, 2021, a week after the bloody Calabarzon raids.
Kilusang Mayo Uno Facebook page

Three weeks after bloody Calabarzon raids, labor leader shot dead in Laguna

(Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 9:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Three weeks since the bloody Calabarzon raids that left nine activists dead, labor leader Dandy Miguel was shot dead in Laguna by unknown assailants on Sunday night.

Group Pagkakaisa ng Manggagawa sa Timog Katagalugan-Kilusang Mayo Uno (Pamantik-KMU) said their vice chairperson was killed in Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna. Miguel was also identified as president of Lakas ng Nagkakaisang Manggagawa sa Fuji Electric Philippines (Olalia-KMU) in Laguna.

Karapatan Timog Katagalugan also confirmed the killing of the labor leader, who was shot eight times while he was on his way home from work.

Reports said police are investigating the incident.

Calabarzon raids

Miguel’s killing came three weeks after nine activists were killed in simultaneous dawn operations led by the police in three provinces in Calabarzon.

In December, six trade unionists were also arrested on International Human Rights Day. At least one, Rodrigo Esparago, has been freed in the December 10 arrests.

Kilusang Mayo Uno in a statement said the killing of Miguel was just the latest case of brutal attacks on leaders and members of organizations that have been red-tagged, or linked to communist rebels.

The group also recalled Miguel joined other union leaders and the families of the Blood Sunday killings in filing complaints before the Commission on Human Rights on March 15. “In the face of threats to life and security, Ka Dandy still stood at the forefront for the fight of the rights and welfare of the people,” KMU said in Filipino.

“Sinasamantala ng berdugong si Duterte and militaristang lockdown upang ipagpatuloy ang serye ng pagpatay sa mga lider ng mga organisasyong masa. Sa halip na atupagin ng rehimen ang maagap na pagbibigay ng wastong tugon sa pagsirit ng kaso ng COVID at ang pagbibigayan ng ayuda sa naghihirap at nagugutom, binubuhusan nito ng pondo at makinarya ang pagpapatahimik sa mga tagapagtaguyod ng solusyon sa krisis,” KMU added.

(Executioner Duterte is taking advantage of the militarized lockdown to continue the series of killing of leaders of the masses. Instead of focusing on promptly addressing the spike in COVID-19 cases and giving aid to the poor and hungry, the regime pours fund and machinery to the silencing of those who advocate for solution in crisis.)

The killing happened hours before Metro Manila and four nearby provinces, including Laguna, revert to enhanced community quarantine status. The Philippine National Police said Sunday it would be deploying 9,000 personnel to man the 1,106 quarantine control points within the NCR+ bubble to strictly enforce health and safety protocols to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. — Kristine Joy Patag

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS KILUSANG MAYO UNO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DND: Philippines ready to defend West Philippine Sea sovereignty
DND: Philippines ready to defend West Philippine Sea sovereignty
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is ready to defend its sovereignty, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, as he again called on...
Headlines
fbfb
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
By Franco Luna | 7 days ago
"We're expecting the cooperation of village associations and barangays...it is highly discouraged to accept visitors to avoid...
Headlines
fbfb
Government eyes 25% drop in new COVID-19 cases
Government eyes 25% drop in new COVID-19 cases
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The government is seeking to reduce the number of daily new COVID-19 infections by more than 25 percent now that pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Group appeals to gov't: Ensure stable public transport during ECQ
Group appeals to gov't: Ensure stable public transport during ECQ
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
Starting Monday, the capacity of public transportation is set to be drastically reduced again under the enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
7 days ago
(MARCH 21, 2021) New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No Holy Week &lsquo;staycations&rsquo; in ECQ areas
No Holy Week ‘staycations’ in ECQ areas
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Hotels in areas under enhanced community quarantine are prohibited from taking leisure bookings starting today until Sunday...
Headlines
fbfb
Meralco suspends disconnection activities
Meralco suspends disconnection activities
11 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. is suspending disconnection activities in its franchise area until mid-April as the government imposes...
Headlines
fbfb
1 million Sinovac doses arrive today
1 million Sinovac doses arrive today
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
One million doses of Sinovac vaccines are set to arrive today, making it the first batch of COVID-19 jabs purchased by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace hopes lockdown will make daily cases drop by more than 25%
Palace hopes lockdown will make daily cases drop by more than 25%
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The lockdown, which will affect more than 20 million people, aims to slow the increase in the number of pandemic infections...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr: No disruption of transport services except for reduced capacity
DOTr: No disruption of transport services except for reduced capacity
17 hours ago
"Movement of persons shall be limited to essential purpose or activities, and authorized persons outside of residences," the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with