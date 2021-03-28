#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Cops sent to checkpoints in 'NCR+ bubble' ahead of ECQ implementation
Police officers inspect passing two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles and issue tickets to non-Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) motorists plying EDSA in Pasay City on Monday night, March 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Cops sent to checkpoints in 'NCR+ bubble' ahead of ECQ implementation

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2021 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the imposition of enhanced community quarantine, the Philippine National Police will begin pre-positioning its personnel inside the "NCR+ bubble" by Sunday evening, while enforcement of the new quarantine status will begin at exactly 12:01 a.m on Monday.

At a press briefing, Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, who serves as commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said that the National Capital Region Police Office would be deploying over 9,000 personnel to man the 1,106 quarantine control points within the bubble to strictly implement protocols.

According to Binag, personnel manning the established checkpoints will only check whether motorists are authorized persons outside residences, or APORs.

"Those unauthorized to pass through will be turned back. We urge people not to insist or even go out if they know they're not authorized because we will turn them back," Binag said in mixed Filipino and English. 

"There will be no checking of temperature. Our expectation is just the documents to prove you are APORs. We call on people to prepare their documents for smooth implementation."

The same control points will also be put up in Batangas, the PNP deputy chief for operations disclosed, to ensure no unauthorized persons slip into the bubble undetected. 

'Proper decorum and maximum tolerance'

Since the PNP started deploying cops to enforce uniform curfew hours in the capital region, over 17,000 have been apprehended for supposed quarantine violations, PNP data show. 

Of which, more than 7,000 were fined, while exactly 2,381 were arrested. 

In a separate statement, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the PNP Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force, urged station and unit commanders to "ensure that their respective personnel will observe proper decorum in the implementation [...] with emphasis on the observance of maximum tolerance and respect on the rights of the people."

The ASCOTF commander also disclosed that the PNP would play a "supporting role" for local epidemiology service units that conduct house-to-house visits for coronavirus cases. 

“Our personnel will just be in a supporting role similar to the [Social Amelioration Program] distribution, vaccine deployment and other COVID-19 related tasks that require security assistance. Everybody is watching, all our personnel are regularly being reminded of our role. Sanctions will be meted to those who will do otherwise,” he said.

PNP cases rising, too

Eleazar also reminded police captains to ensure compliance with minimum health standards, as well as the provision of protective gear for deployed personnel. 

According to latest update from the PNP Health Services, the police force has tallied 2,068 active cases of the pathogen within its ranks. This, as the organization has begun recording over 150 cases per day. 

The highest recorded increase in the PNP in one day was on March 26 with 316, Eleazar said, while another 185 new cases were reported on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, another member of the PNP, a 45-year-old male police non-commissioned officer assigned at the NCRPO succumbed to complications due to coronavirus infection. He was the 37th PNP personnel who died of COVID-19.

"It is incumbent upon each and every PNP personnel to ensure their own protection by observing the minimum health safety protocol that was proven to be effective as a shield to the coronavirus infection,” said Eleazar.

“We cannot afford to have a high infection rate because the PNP is among the government’s backbone in the fight against this deadly virus,” he added.

Curfew includes services? 

For economic activities, Binag told reporters that the national police "will leave it to other branches of government to lay out what is allowed."

Asked if other services like supermarkets in the bubble will also have to close during curfew hours, though, Binag said: "That's what we understand from the policy, unless they issue a clarification." 

Eleazar said in his statement that police leadership will also require their personnel who are checking vehicles "to have sticks to prevent contact with the public."

Binag also remarked that police would still be carrying rifles for the security and protection of the control points. 

"We know tomorrow is the anniversary of the CPP-NPA. So all of these things were taken into consideration," Binag said.

"We're appealing to our people to follow the rules of our police. After all this will just be one week. Since it's Holy Week, let's just use this time to pray for this pandemic to end."

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines goes full circle as ECQ back in Metro Manila, 4 other areas
play
Philippines goes full circle as ECQ back in Metro Manila, 4 other areas
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
(Updated 7:59 p.m.) The Philippines is up for a throwback to the early days of the pandemic, with the government set to place...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 11-hour curfew to be enforced in 'NCR Plus' during week-long ECQ
Palace: 11-hour curfew to be enforced in 'NCR Plus' during week-long ECQ
23 hours ago
A 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be implemented in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal from March 29 to April 4, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Speaker endorses Leonen impeachment complaint for inclusion on House agenda
Speaker endorses Leonen impeachment complaint for inclusion on House agenda
5 hours ago
With the speaker's endorsement, the complaint may now be included in the plenary agenda in May, when the lower chamber resumes...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana: More ships sent to patrol West Philippine Sea
Lorenzana: More ships sent to patrol West Philippine Sea
8 hours ago
"We stand by our position calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef which has...
Headlines
fbfb
Convicted ex-mayor Sanchez found dead in NBP cell &ndash; BuCor
Convicted ex-mayor Sanchez found dead in NBP cell – BuCor
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Convicted rapist and murderer former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez has died, the Bureau of Corrections said yest...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace hopes lockdown will make daily cases drop by more than 25%
Palace hopes lockdown will make daily cases drop by more than 25%
By Alexis Romero | 34 minutes ago
The lockdown, which will affect more than 20 million people, aims to slow the increase in the number of pandemic infections...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr: No disruption of transport services except for reduced capacity
DOTr: No disruption of transport services except for reduced capacity
42 minutes ago
"Movement of persons shall be limited to essential purpose or activities, and authorized persons outside of residences," the...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Use public schools as vaccination centers only as last resort
DepEd: Use public schools as vaccination centers only as last resort
1 hour ago
Schools to be used as vaccination centers should be in a strategic location and have enough space, facilities and human resources...
Headlines
fbfb
Return to ECQ seen to push back resumption of classroom learning
Return to ECQ seen to push back resumption of classroom learning
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
"This lockdown and the record-high number of daily new cases means dimmer prospects for back to face-to-face classes and improved...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace eyes more beneficiaries for ECQ 'ayuda'; aid out by end of April
Palace eyes more beneficiaries for ECQ 'ayuda'; aid out by end of April
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Palace said economic managers are expected to discuss the details of the assistance in a press briefing on Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with