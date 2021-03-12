#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines sees 'no reason' to halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
This picture shows vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and a syringe in Paris on March 11, 2021.
AFP/Joel Saget

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 9:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, health authorities said Friday after several countries suspended its use due to concerns over blood clots.

Denmark, Iceland and Norway halted AstraZeneca vaccinations over fears the shot could be linked to blood clots. As a precaution, Italy banned a batch of the vaccine even as its drug regulator said there was currently no established connection with the alleged side effects.

In a statement, the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration said there is “no reason” to halt the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in the country as benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh risks.

“At present, the DOH and FDA emphasize that there is no indication for the Philippines to stop rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines,” the agencies said in a joint release.

“The DOH, NTF and FDA are closely coordinating on this matter. The public is assured they will closely monitor all deployed vaccines,” they added.

What happened?

Austria announced Monday it had suspended the use of a particular AstraZeneca batch after a 49-year-old nurse died of severe blood coagulation days after receiving a shot. Other countries followed suit.

The administration of shots was halted as a precautionary measure while a full investigation is ongoing.

The European Medicines Agency said there is no indication that the vaccine caused these conditions.

“The position of EMA’s safety committee Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is that the vaccine’s benefits can continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” it said.

AstraZeneca rollout

Last week, the government began administering AstraZeneca shots, obtained through the COVAX Facility, to health workers. More doses of the vaccine from the World Health Organization-led initiative are expected to arrive in the country.

Many local governments and private firms also signed supply deals with the manufacturer to distribute to their constituents and employees.

The emergency use authorization issued by the country’s FDA cleared the jab for use in individuals aged 18 and above.

The AstraZeneca shot, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, was found to be 70% effective on average. — with report from Agence France-Presse

ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 12, 2021 - 9:04am

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

March 12, 2021 - 9:04am

There is no reason to ban AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines as its benefits continue to outweigh the risk, the Department of Health says Friday.

The DOH, Food and Drug Administration and the National Task Force on COVID-19 say it will continue to monitor the country's vaccination program.

Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Italy have suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab over fears it could be linked to blood clots. 

March 8, 2021 - 8:51am

The Philippines will receive a total of 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the WHO co-led COVAX facility.

In an interview with ANC's "Headstart," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says there is no indicative timeline of the arrival of Pfizer vaccines in the country while Moderna jabs are expected to arrive by June.

March 6, 2021 - 12:36pm

At least 38,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility are arriving on Sunday, the Department of Health says.

March 4, 2021 - 7:23pm

The plane carrying AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility has landed at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Photo: PCOO-Office of Global Media and Public Affairs

March 4, 2021 - 10:13am

At least 8,559 persons have received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine as of March 3, according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

These were administered in 32 sites in Metro Manila.

The Cabinet official adds that 189,600 of the 600,000 donated Sinovac vaccines ahve already been delivered.











