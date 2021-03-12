Philippines sees 'no reason' to halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, health authorities said Friday after several countries suspended its use due to concerns over blood clots.
Denmark, Iceland and Norway halted AstraZeneca vaccinations over fears the shot could be linked to blood clots. As a precaution, Italy banned a batch of the vaccine even as its drug regulator said there was currently no established connection with the alleged side effects.
In a statement, the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration said there is “no reason” to halt the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in the country as benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh risks.
“At present, the DOH and FDA emphasize that there is no indication for the Philippines to stop rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines,” the agencies said in a joint release.
“The DOH, NTF and FDA are closely coordinating on this matter. The public is assured they will closely monitor all deployed vaccines,” they added.
What happened?
Austria announced Monday it had suspended the use of a particular AstraZeneca batch after a 49-year-old nurse died of severe blood coagulation days after receiving a shot. Other countries followed suit.
The administration of shots was halted as a precautionary measure while a full investigation is ongoing.
The European Medicines Agency said there is no indication that the vaccine caused these conditions.
“The position of EMA’s safety committee Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is that the vaccine’s benefits can continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” it said.
AstraZeneca rollout
Last week, the government began administering AstraZeneca shots, obtained through the COVAX Facility, to health workers. More doses of the vaccine from the World Health Organization-led initiative are expected to arrive in the country.
Many local governments and private firms also signed supply deals with the manufacturer to distribute to their constituents and employees.
The emergency use authorization issued by the country’s FDA cleared the jab for use in individuals aged 18 and above.
The AstraZeneca shot, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, was found to be 70% effective on average. — with report from Agence France-Presse
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
The Philippines will receive a total of 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the WHO co-led COVAX facility.
In an interview with ANC's "Headstart," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says there is no indicative timeline of the arrival of Pfizer vaccines in the country while Moderna jabs are expected to arrive by June.
At least 38,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility are arriving on Sunday, the Department of Health says.
JUST IN | Kinumpirma ni DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire ang pagdating ng karagdagang mahigit 38,000 doses ng AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccines bukas, March 7. pic.twitter.com/bcrIDqaYMv— News5 (@News5PH) March 6, 2021
The plane carrying AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility has landed at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.
Photo: PCOO-Office of Global Media and Public Affairs
At least 8,559 persons have received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine as of March 3, according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.
These were administered in 32 sites in Metro Manila.
The Cabinet official adds that 189,600 of the 600,000 donated Sinovac vaccines ahve already been delivered.
